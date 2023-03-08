The “bridge to nowhere” on Flathead Lake is coming down.

Deconstruction started last week on a structure that has caused controversy in the Flathead Valley since 2014.

Nine years ago, Northshore property owner Roger Sortino made a plan to build a private bridge from his daughter’s property to nearby Dockstader Island.

“On its face, it was just illegal,” said Dave Hadden with the Community Association for North Shore Conservation. Montana’s Lakeshore Protection Act and Flathead County’s own protections prohibit such a construction project.

Nonetheless, Flathead County approved Sortino’s permit, which launched a legal battle involving the county, the permit holder and Hadden’s resident group.

The CANSC sued the county in 2016 for wrongfully issuing Sortino’s permit, and District Judge Robert Allison sided with the group. The controversy then went to the Montana Supreme Court, which again ruled in favor of the citizens’ group and ordered Sortino to demolish the bridge.

Years passed before Sortino finally posted the $300,000 required for demolition in 2022.

The court then asked the CANSC to find an engineer to take care of the bridge removal, and Hadden’s organization went with Mitch Stelling from Great West Engineering out of Great Falls.

“Ever since Mr. Stelling was appointed, things are moving much more quickly,” said Hadden. “Right now, the bridge is coming down and rather quickly.”

The contract for removal requires the bridge to be dismantled by April 24, and Hadden expects the crew will meet that deadline.

“Progress is going pretty good,” he said. Hadden attributed the developments to Stelling, who “worked a miracle,” and the attorney who has stayed with the case over the years, Kalispell’s Don Murray.

“We could not have succeeded without his (Murray’s) real generous help,” said Hadden.

He was also grateful for the Lakeshore Protection Act for its contribution to protecting the visual, economic and environmental benefits from Flathead and other lakes.

“Flathead Lake is really the crown jewel of our lakes,” Hadden pointed out.

The future of the Northshore property, however, remains uncertain. According to Hadden, Sortino has been in talks with the Flathead Land Trust, but “the issue is unresolved.”