No one was injured Tuesday in a small chemical spill at the University of Montana, although the third floor of the Chemistry Building was evacuated, a UM official said.
In an accident, a lab worker spilled a partly full 1 liter bottle of a flammable chemical called triethylamine, said Cathy Cole, vice president for strategic communications at UM. She said the chemical can cause a respiratory hazard, but no one was hurt.
“There was no imminent risk. It was contained immediately, and it was cleaned up by Missoula hazmat,” Cole said.
She said the lab worker took the right precautions, opened the vents, closed the lab and alerted risk management, who called 911.
The call came in at 10:46 a.m. and the “all clear” from hazmat came at 11:21 a.m., she said.
No one was injured and medical workers did not respond to the incident, Cole said.
An estimated 60 people left the third floor of the building, and a couple of professors chose to have class out on the Oval, she said. But she said the spill posed no danger.
“We really were working in an abundance of caution and were trying to go the extra mile for student safety,” Cole said.
Classes had resumed by noon and people were freely walking around the building. Emergency response was no longer at the scene.