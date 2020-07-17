‘No parking’ signs near Clark Fork river access vandalized

Nearly two dozen “no parking” signs were found covered in a thick brown paint Friday morning along Tamarack Road, a winding street along the Clark Fork River often used by floaters for river access.
“Every summer we go through the gauntlet” of illegally parked cars, said Karen Mosley, a homeowner near the vandalized signs.
The “no parking” signs went up along most of Tamarack Road and Juniper Drive in Bonner early in the summer after years of local residents complaining about road congestion and unsafe conditions. Mosley said from the Fourth of July until the end of August is when the roadsides usually fill with people accessing the river to recreate.
The busiest spot tends to be under the Interstate 90 bridge on Tamarack Road, which has easy access to the Clark Fork river. Mosley said the turn under the bridge frightens her. When vehicles crowd the sides of the two-lane-road, it has room for only one car to get through and there’s no visibility around the sharp corner under the bridge. She fears running into another car or person.
“It’s very unsafe,” Mosley said of the people she's seen letting their kids wander across the street, or stopping traffic to pump up float devices or change in their cars.
“So we were very happy to hear these signs were going up,” Mosley said.
She thought the signs would eliminate the problem, but she still sees people parking on the streets. Then, someone covered the signs around the bridge altogether.
Friday afternoon was cloudy, but a few people still showed up on Tamarack to float the river. A couple of cars were parked around the bridge where “no parking” signs were no longer readable, but mostly people parked in the Milltown State Park parking lot farther along the road. The parking lot can hold 80 cars, and there is a stretch of road on Juniper Drive where it's legal to park that can hold another 120.
A small party of floaters pulled into the mostly empty parking lot midafternoon. They said coming to Missoula to float the Clark Fork is an annual trip they take from Bismarck, North Dakota. Jasmine Rowland said her party wasn’t deterred by the clouds and that it’s better to float when it’s less packed.
“Usually this parking lot is full,” James Edwards, another member of the floating group, said. “ … We usually gotta park on the side of the street out there, but then the sheriff comes and writes you tickets and tows your vehicle for parking out there.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.