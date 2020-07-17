‘No parking’ signs near Clark Fork river access vandalized

“So we were very happy to hear these signs were going up,” Mosley said.

She thought the signs would eliminate the problem, but she still sees people parking on the streets. Then, someone covered the signs around the bridge altogether.

Friday afternoon was cloudy, but a few people still showed up on Tamarack to float the river. A couple of cars were parked around the bridge where “no parking” signs were no longer readable, but mostly people parked in the Milltown State Park parking lot farther along the road. The parking lot can hold 80 cars, and there is a stretch of road on Juniper Drive where it's legal to park that can hold another 120.

A small party of floaters pulled into the mostly empty parking lot midafternoon. They said coming to Missoula to float the Clark Fork is an annual trip they take from Bismarck, North Dakota. Jasmine Rowland said her party wasn’t deterred by the clouds and that it’s better to float when it’s less packed.

“Usually this parking lot is full,” James Edwards, another member of the floating group, said. “ … We usually gotta park on the side of the street out there, but then the sheriff comes and writes you tickets and tows your vehicle for parking out there.”

