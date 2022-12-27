 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pet left behind: Missoula clinics offer free medical care to pets of people experiencing homelessness

If there’s one thing that unites us all, it's pets. Our furry friends give us unconditional love, affection and become a vital part of our home, no matter where that may be.

Scenes from a pop-up pet clinic organized by the Street Dog Coalition at Missoula's Poverello Center on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Medical services offered free medical care and related services to pets of people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.

On the second Friday of each month, people experiencing homelessness can make sure their pets are taken care of thanks to free pop-up vet clinics at the Poverello Center and Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter. From 9 a.m.-11 a.m., a team of two veterinarians and a teacher turned-volunteer with the Street Dog Coalition, a nonprofit with presence in 40 cities across the country, rally together to offer free medical care for pets.

In today’s world, vet visits, which include wellness check-ups, dental care, lab tests and vaccines, can add up to more than $60 per trip, adding up to between $700 and $1,500 per year for routine check-ups without pet insurance, according to national averages reported by Forbes.

The staff at these clinics say the services offered have the opportunity to help pets and their owners as well as change their lives. This photo essay explores how, where and who operates this clinic. For more information about the clinics, visit thestreetdogcoalition.org.

