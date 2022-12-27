No pet left behind: Missoula clinics offer free medical care to pets of people experiencing homelessness

Veterinary technician Cassie Richardson, left, weighs Crystal Burrow's 1-year-old dog, Baby Boy, during a medical check up at a pop-up clinic organized by the Street Dog Coalition at the Poverello Center. The clinic provides free medical care for pets of people experiencing homelessness in the Missoula area. Richardson did plenty of outreach and community service when she attended vet school at Penn Foster College before joining the Street Dog Coalition. There she realized she could help others after seeing how important the human-animal bond is and how it can get folks through times of hardship. "What I love about it is that people are always so appreciative," Richardson said. "They just have the most wonderful pets and it's nice to be able to come help people who may find themselves in tough life positions and still put their pets first."
Antonio Ibarra
Dr. Ashley Russo preps a syringe with the rabies vaccine before vaccinating a dog at the Poverello Center. Russo, who attended veterinarian school at Kansas State University, has worked for more than six months with the Street Dog Coalition, the nonprofit that holds monthly free pop-up pet clinics at the Poverello Center. Her most profound experience while working at the clinics is seeing the amount of care and love folks have for their pets despite their own life struggles. "It's really touching to see people trying to better themselves but also wondering what's best for their dogs," Russo said. "It opened my eyes to the kind of struggles and things that people deal with that I normally in life don't really think about."
Antonio Ibarra
The Street Dog Coalition pop-up clinics are equipped with plenty of snacks and treats for pets who are nervous, anxious or excited about coming in for medical check-ups with their owners. Owners are only asked to provide any information and medical history they have about their pets. Russo said most owners come to get their pets vaccinated against rabies, which is a city requirement in order to register a pet, and the canine parvovirus, a gastrointestinal virus that can affect puppies and be fatal. The clinic usually receives around three to six people with their pets to the Poverello Center on the second Friday of each month. Clinic staff encourage people to bring in their pets no matter their situation.
Antonio Ibarra
Richardson, left, and Russo attempt to calm down Lady Bird, a dog belonging to Poverello Center employee Celene Knudson, before running a medical checkup. The Street Dog Coalition accepts donations for their teams of volunteers and vets around the country as well as their other programs such as Vets for Vets, The Ladybug Fund and Monkey's Ashes. For more information, visit thestreetdogcoalition.org.
Antonio Ibarra
Crystal Burrows, right, of Missoula brings in her 1-year-old dog, Rotty, one of three pets she takes care of, for a routine checkup at the free pop-up pet clinic held at the Poverello Center. The clinics in Missoula are held on the second Friday of each month from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Poverello Center and the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street.
Antonio Ibarra
Russo, left, performs a vital sign checkup on Baby Boy, a 1-year-old dog belonging to Crystal Burrow, as Richardson holds and pets the dog. The clinics offer pet owners free vaccinations, de-worming, parasite treatment, free spay and neuter vouchers and exams for minor medical issues.
Antonio Ibarra
A cooler bag filled with vaccines awaits dogs and cats that get brought in by their owners for medical checks. Each vaccine and medical treatment that's administered to a pet at the pop-up clinics are free of charge to the owner. The nonprofit has a presence in over 40 cities across the country. Each clinic team is made up of volunteer veterinarians, vet-techs, social workers, doctors, dentists, allies and advocates with helping pets and their owners.
Antonio Ibarra
Karla McCollough, left, a volunteer with the Street Dog Coalition, gets trained by veterinarian technician Cassie Richardson before checking in pets at a mobile clinic held at the Poverello Center. McCollough, who previously taught kindergarten for 25 years, said it's always moving to see Russo and Richardson as they help and bring joy to people and their pets. "To see them work with people who bring in their dogs gives me so many goosebumps and so much joy," McCollough said. For Richardson it's all about making sure pets and their owners are healthy and happy. "It's really nice to be able to provide people with the care their pets need so that they can continue to have them for support as they go through life," Richardson said. "I've had people tell me, 'My dog or cat saved my life,' so it's (rewarding) to be able to help their animals and make them healthy too."
Antonio Ibarra
Crystal Burrows shares a moment with her 1-year-old dog, Rotty, as Russo prepares to perform a routine medical checkup on Burrows' dog. Burrows learned about the clinic through a friend and her daughter, who encouraged her to bring their three dogs in for a medical visit. "I've tried to come to almost every clinic they've held," Burrows said as she held on to Rotty's leash. "It's been a ton of help financially for me and my family." She said she will be a recurring visitor of the clinics so her dogs can have the best life possible.
If there’s one thing that unites us all, it's pets. Our furry friends give us unconditional love, affection and become a vital part of our home, no matter where that may be.
On the second Friday of each month, people experiencing homelessness can make sure their pets are taken care of thanks to free pop-up vet clinics at the Poverello Center and Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter. From 9 a.m.-11 a.m., a team of two veterinarians and a teacher turned-volunteer with the Street Dog Coalition, a nonprofit with presence in 40 cities across the country, rally together to offer free medical care for pets.
In today’s world, vet visits, which include wellness check-ups, dental care, lab tests and vaccines, can add up to more than $60 per trip, adding up to between $700 and $1,500 per year for routine check-ups without pet insurance, according to national averages reported by Forbes.
The staff at these clinics say the services offered have the opportunity to help pets and their owners as well as change their lives. This photo essay explores how, where and who operates this clinic. For more information about the clinics, visit thestreetdogcoalition.org.
