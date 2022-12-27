No pet left behind: Missoula clinics offer free medical care to pets of people experiencing homelessness

Karla McCollough, left, a volunteer with the Street Dog Coalition, gets trained by veterinarian technician Cassie Richardson before checking in pets at a mobile clinic held at the Poverello Center. McCollough, who previously taught kindergarten for 25 years, said it's always moving to see Russo and Richardson as they help and bring joy to people and their pets. "To see them work with people who bring in their dogs gives me so many goosebumps and so much joy," McCollough said. For Richardson it's all about making sure pets and their owners are healthy and happy. "It's really nice to be able to provide people with the care their pets need so that they can continue to have them for support as they go through life," Richardson said. "I've had people tell me, 'My dog or cat saved my life,' so it's (rewarding) to be able to help their animals and make them healthy too."