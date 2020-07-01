No room for germs or more 'stuff' at the museum

“It becomes harder and harder to say yes, since we’re running out of space," Hughes said. "So we have to be more discerning about what we accept. We cut out anything that’s larger. We don’t have room for that.”

Compounding the problem is the challenge of storing things so they’re not stacked, they're not housed acidic plain cardboard boxes, bottles aren’t clinking together when you pull open a cabinet drawer, and framed plaques and photos aren’t stored in bubble wrap.

There’s a ton of work to be done, and for now only the bare-bones museum staff to do it: executive director Matt Lautzenheiser, assistant director Carolyn Thompson, Hughes as curator, education director Kristjana Eyjolfsson, development and communications director Jessie Rogers; do-everything museum aide Anne Smyrl and Eric Ives, the maintenance man. The museum doesn’t have a collections registrar as many its size do.

Smyrl has made a start at reorganizing some of the cabinets.

“That’s one of the things. If we could hit pause, we can focus on repackaging this stuff more safely,” Hughes said.