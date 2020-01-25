Missoula’s skyline could look a lot different 10 years from now.
As the city continues to develop in line with its growth policy, which aims to increase density close to the urban core, the question remains of just how tall buildings will be and what high-density developments downtown and in residential areas could look like.
Most recently, the question came up in the debate over a condo project proposed in the University District. As planned, the project would rezone an area occupied by historic brick homes on South Fourth Street East to make way for a four-story, 48-unit upscale condo building. The Missoula City Council will take up the project again Monday.
"As time has gone on, I think people are a little bit more concerned about making sure that heights are not out of proportion with the surrounding buildings," said senior city planner Tom Zavitz.
The City of Missoula began implementing zoning in the 1930s, with regulations that determine how tall buildings can be depending on what district they're in. The current standards are a "hodgepodge" of what the community wanted at different periods of time, Zavitz said.
"Our city has grown slowly over time, so we have a patchwork of zoning districts so your zoning can be totally different from the zoning right across the street from you," Zavitz said. "Whereas in a newer community, the zoning is the same throughout an area. In Missoula, that's just not the case because we've added all these zoning districts on over time."
Height regulations typically differ for commercial and residential properties, but projects like the Fourth Street condos, where developers have requested to rezone the property, could change the way some residential areas develop as the city looks to add more higher-density housing near the urban core.
Caroline Patterson, a resident who lives near the proposed condo project in a house that her grandfather used to live in, said she understands the need for growth, but she worries the building will obstruct views of the riverfront and impact others who use the area for recreation.
"People flock down there to walk their dogs and run and walk on a sunny day, and that's going to be shadowed by a big glass building," Patterson said. "It's definitely going to affect the quality of that area as a recreational area."
Patterson said part of her apprehension stems from not knowing what the building will look like since developers have not yet released formal designs. The developers say the design is still subject to change depending on feedback at Monday night's council meeting.
The concern among some residents over the possibility of a looming structure made rounds on social media last week when an image with a black box imposed over the area of the proposed project was shared on Facebook. The image was created by a resident who declined an interview with the Missoulian through the person who requested it be made.
Friday, developer and property owner Cole Bergquist posted to Facebook an image in response showing what the structure would look like if developers built it to the maximum height of 65 feet, which he said they do not plan to do.
Bergquist said the first image was a "gross misrepresentation of anything we would build." He said that while his firm can't release the actual building design yet, they plan to do so in the near future following a final decision from the council.
Although the project has drawn strong opposition from some residents, Bergquist and Nick Kaufman of WGM Group have said in meetings that the project aligns with Missoula's growth policy, which recommends designating the land for commercial, retail, arts and entertainment, and high density residential use.
Zavitz said the city's growth policy will be up for review in a process that will begin in the next six months. The new policy will include community feedback, which could include looking at building heights. He also said it's up to property owners to understand standards in their districts so they're not taken by surprise when a neighbor living in a one-story house decides to build a three-story house.
"Unfortunately, there really is no legal way ... around that," he said. "People have property rights that say they can do certain things on their property."
Dan Hall, one of the founding members of Preserve Historic Missoula, said he understood that it was a possibility for a townhouse structure to be built across the alley from his house near Franklin Elementary School. He used to be able to see Lolo Peak from his backyard, but now five townhouses stand in the way.
"We've exempted townhouse development from subdivision review process, and we need affordable housing in this community, and we understand that, but there has to be some guardrails," Hall said.
Hall opposes the Fourth Street condo project and said he feels the city hasn't thought through how to regulate building height when it comes to rezoning.
Developers who rezone areas must still consider "reasonable provision of adequate light and air," but a definition isn't on the books.
"It is subjective," Zavitz said. "The provision of light and air in a high-density apartment type neighborhood has probably got a little different meaning than it does in the downtown, or in a single-family home neighborhood."