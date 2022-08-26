No vacancy: UM dorms fill amid construction, housing boom

Amid a growing student population, construction projects and a challenging local rental market, the University of Montana and its students feel the housing crunch.

In the week leading up to campus move-in day, every female student wanting to live in the residence halls had a bed. However, about 35 male students were slated for temporary housing in study lounges where between 6-10 students would live for about a week.

By Wednesday, only five students remained in temporary dorms. The university’s housing team expected those students to be placed in permanent rooms by the end of the week due to cancellations and no-shows.

A majority of dorm rooms on campus are occupied by first-time students, either freshmen or transfer students. Additionally, there are about 300 returning students living in residence halls, making up about 20% of occupants in the dorms.

“Our priority is to remove every barrier to education in Montana, and that includes having the UM-owned housing supply to make sure that every student who chooses to attend UM can continue their education with an affordable place to live,” said Dave Kuntz, the university’s director of strategic communications.

Although campus leaders anticipate a large freshmen class this fall, that’s not the only factor driving the issue. The university has lost about 226 beds during ongoing construction.

The north wing of Craig Hall was demolished during the construction of the new dining hall and is down 134 beds, or about a third of its typical capacity.

Knowles Hall is out of commission this school year as it undergoes a significant remodel. As a result UM is down 266 total beds that would normally be available for students.

The university did re-enlist the top five floors of Aber Hall for residence hall space, adding about 174 beds. Aber had been sidelined from regularly housing students since 2020, when it converted into a quarantine space for on-campus residents who tested positive for COVID. After that, its purpose shifted once more with the first six floors serving as administrative offices moved from the Lommasson Center.

In May, the Board of Regents granted the university authority to construct a new residence hall on campus that could add about 300 more beds. In that action they also allowed the demolition of Craig, Duniway Hall and Elrod Hall. However there are no plans to demolish those halls in the near future, according to Kuntz.

“In the long-term, UM will continue to take steps to modernize our on-campus housing units,” Kuntz said, "but due to our recent growth, UM is not in a position to eliminate any residence hall rooms in the near-future."

Students attending universities in Montana who have not earned 30 credits are required to live on-campus, according to a policy by the Montana Board of Regents.

The university is also beginning the process to add more off-campus, apartment-style housing for older students south of campus near the University Villages, Kuntz said.

Waitlists are already long for off-campus housing in the Lewis and Clark Villages and University Villages, however.

The waitlist for the University Villages currently sits at 384 people, down from 530 at the peak of the summer. There are also about 66 students on a waitlist to live in the Lewis and Clark Villages, which is down 180 from the peak of the summer. Though some students on waitlists already have housing assignments at the residence halls but would prefer the off-campus option, Kuntz said.