Nobody really knows what's on all those trains that roll endlessly through Missoula.

Nobody except for the railroads.

In the wake of the disastrous February 3rd train derailment and chemical fire in East Palestine, Ohio, freight trains carrying hazardous materials are under increasing scrutiny. But residents, and even first responders don't have much ability to know what the trains moving through their communities actually carry. Railroads generally refuse to discuss it. Often, communities only learn what a train was carrying once disaster strikes.

"It's probably one of the issues that is of greatest concern, is that you don't know until it happens," said Adriane Beck, Missoula County's disaster and emergency services coordinator and the director of the county's Office of Emergency Management. "We rely on our rail partners to appropriately placard their tank cards."

She was referring to standardized four-digit placards affixed to rail cars carrying hazardous materials. The placards are also found on truck trailers hauling bulk qualities of hazardous materials. Depending on their configurations, a single railroad tank car can carry the volume of up to 3.5 semi-truck tanker trailers. Trains often exceed 100 cars. That gives trains the unique ability to move massive quantities of hazardous materials through the hearts of communities and cities across the nation. Often, as is frequently the case in Missoula, a yardful of trains sit parked side-by-side in the middle of downtown. Essentially the only way for a person to know the contents of the trains in their community is to sit by the tracks and look up the placard number on each rail car — a practically impossible task given the number of trains that move through at all hours.

"To this day nobody knows what’s going through the towns because it’s just not open information," said Ron Scholl, a Missoula author with a master's degree in environmental studies. Scholl has spent decades researching hazmat spills from train derailments.

"No matter where you live in the United States, you’re along a rail line that could pop someday," Scholl said. "The odds are really, really low, but it could happen. When you look at it mile for mile, railroads are extremely safe. But when it happens, it’s often catastrophic."

Scholl said that "It’s the norm for many communities to have Bhopal (India) on wheels coming through, and they don’t even know" — a reference to the 1985 chemical release from a Union Carbide facility in Bhopal, India, that killed thousands of people and injured half a million more. One study on chlorine spills, he said, found that if one train tank car of chlorine spilled in downtown Denver, as many as 90,000 people could die in the first day.

"A toxic exposure could happen anywhere, anytime," he said. "It’s taking something from a fixed facility and moving through town. It doesn't really matter where you live."

Although, he said, such incidents are far more likely in small towns and rural areas where train speed limits are significantly higher than in more densely populated areas.

Western Montana is no stranger to such incidents. Early on the morning of Feb. 2, 1989, 49 rail cars detached from a Montana Rail Link train heading up Mullan Pass and careened 9 miles back down into Helena. They crashed into another train sitting in Helena, caught fire and exploded. Debris was scattered blocks away. Windows were shattered up to 1 mile away. Part of a rail car landed in the Carroll College library. Most of Helena was without power, and residents within 2 miles were evacuated in -30 degree weather over concerns of toxic gasses. Somehow, no one died.

Missoula has its stories too. Just after 4 a.m. on April 11, 1996, an MRL train derailed near Alberton. A tank car carrying chlorine ruptured. About 65 tons of chlorine gas choked the air over the town, killing one person riding the train and forcing the closure of Interstate 90 and the evacuation of Alberton for 17 days. Some residents affected by chlorine exposure still struggle with health effects today. Scholl recently published a two-part book on the spill and its aftermath.

Less than two years later, a runaway MRL train east of Missoula was intentionally derailed near Clinton. In 2006, five cars derailed in MRL's yard in Missoula's Northside neighborhood. About 12,000 gallons of flammable liquid ethanol, a common gasoline additive, spilled. The 900 block of Philips Street was evacuated. This past August, at least three automobile-transport cars derailed in the yard, tilting at precarious angles but not overturning.

Railroads won't say

Two railroads run trains through Missoula and Montana: Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) and MRL. The former is in the process of absorbing the latter, which is owned by the Washington Companies.

Both companies repeatedly refused to schedule a phone interview with a Missoulian reporter. Both refused to provide information about what materials they transport in Missoula or around the state. Both failed to answer a list of questions emailed to them.

In response to a list of questions and multiple requests for an interview, Andy Garland, director of communications for MRL, issued a statement via email Friday: "The safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate in has and always will be our top priority. We adhere to all federal and local regulations pertaining to reporting and guidelines for all shipments that travel across our system. Our goal is to be perfect, and we take great efforts to review and improve when we fall short of that. We take immense pride in being an industry leader as it pertains to safety metrics and performance and continue to make this our main focus."

Lena Kent, the general director of public affairs for BNSF, wrote in an email Wednesday that "I can assure you and the community that as an industry leader, BNSF is committed to safely and securely delivering the goods and products the American public depends on every day, including hazardous materials. BNSF has made a significant investment in infrastructure, technology deployment, rigorous employee and first responder training, improved operating practices and community safety initiatives. BNSF regularly inspects all the components of our network, including locomotives, track, rail and bridges."

Asked again what materials BNSF moves through Missoula, or how the public could find such information, Kent replied: "We provide commodity flow reports only to emergency responders, elected- or emergency-management officials."

But Beck, the Missoula County official in charge of emergency management, said that "we don't know necessarily what's on those trains at any given moment."

Philip Keating, assistant fire chief of Missoula Fire Department — which is part of a regional hazmat response team — said that "MRL, when they do get something that is not typically transported by them, they will try to reach out to let responders know." And, he said, "With the regional hazmat team in Missoula, they do regular training with Montana Rail Link. Quite often they do a briefing and training with MRL based on whatever products they're bringing through."

But "They're not going to educate the jurisdiction on every hazardous thing that comes through," he said, and "They don't always give hard numbers."

One reason such information isn't regularly reported to local jurisdictions, Beck said, is because the sheer volume and constant flow of information would be overwhelming. And with the volume of rail transport through Missoula, the takeaway might just be that hazardous materials are there all the time.

"The quantity of information would be challenging to process," she said. "The number of trains that go through our community carrying hazardous materials every day is enormous. It's not to say that it's not public information, but the logistics of how to communicate that in real time ... would be really challenging."

There are security concerns about sharing the information, too. Railroads consider their hazardous material shipment information to be proprietary, partly for security reasons. Local governments can request annualized reports of hazardous materials previously transported through their communities by rail. But industry standards and Department of Homeland Security guidance dictate that the information is for emergency-response planning purposes only, and should be shared on a need-to-know basis.

"9/11 happened and all of a sudden a lot of people didn’t want that knowledge out there," Scholl said. "They made some concessions to the threat of terrorism. It’s got to be something that keeps people at the National Security Agency up at night, because it wouldn’t take much to place a bomb under a chlorine tank."

Beck wasn't as sure. She said, "I certainly think there is a national security component to that," but she offered as a counterpoint that fixed facilities that store, use or manufacture hazardous materials are required under federal law to report what's there. If BNSF or MRL reported that they were moving a train of lightweight and flammable Bakken crude oil through town at, say, 2 p.m. tomorrow, she said, "I don't know if that changes anything."

Some general trends in local hazmat movement are apparent, though. Keating said that large amounts of petroleum fuels are put onto trains from pipelines and hauled up alongside U.S. Highway 93 to the north.

"That's something that's a regular occurrence and the hazmat team is aware of it," he said. "The most common would be fossil fuels, gas, diesel. Those are the most prevalent."

Placards on trains in Missoula often indicate they're carrying ethanol. Much less chlorine has passed through Missoula since the closure of the Smurfit-Stone Container facility near Frenchtown, Keating and Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes said.

Assuming the worst

Beck said that any incident involving a train derailment (or truck crash, for that matter) is automatically treated under the assumption that the train has hazardous materials on board, "because chances are it does."

"It's so frequent," she said, "almost every train that's coming through is carrying some amount of hazardous material."

Fire departments, she said, "are trained in recognizing different types of cars as to what type of material they're carrying. They're trained to be looking for those placards," adding, "you're trying to get you hands on the (freight) manifest as soon as possible."

The Missoula County Office of Emergency Management has a Type 3 incident management team that exists at least in part because "There were a lot of lessons learned from the Alberton train derailment," Beck said. "One of the biggest lessons learned is the need or the ability for our jurisdiction to stand up an incident management team that is capable of dealing with not just the hazardous material spill, but also the community impacts that creates."

That team itself would not directly tackle a spill, she said, but rather would coordinate overall incident response across multiple agencies, including evacuations or road closures. The county doesn't have a plan specifically for a train derailment that spills hazardous materials, she said, but instead has protocols for a variety of situations that could cover such an event.

For example, she said, in the event of a hazmat incident, "we have our fire agencies. The fire department that has jurisdiction is going to be the lead agency ... because they have the training and expertise." And there's the Montana Regional Hazmat Team based in Missoula. It's one of six such teams statewide. This one is built from the Missoula and Missoula Rural fire departments.

Hughes, the Missoula fire chief, said that in the event of a derailment in Missoula, "We would respond with one or two engines, depending on the magnitude of the initial call, and a battalion chief. We'd get a set of eyes on the product, we'd contact MRL dispatch or Burlington Northern dispatch to get a cargo manifest, which would help in determining which product or material we are dealing with. If we identify whatever the product is, we've got guides and resources that determine the course of action with isolation, evacuation and what we would do for personal protective equipment."

If evacuations, closures or other notices are warranted, he said, the department would work with Beck's office to issue them. Beck said that if something like the East Palestine disaster were to occur in Missoula County, she could issue a broad alert on radio, cell phone, television, email, and electronic highway signs through the national Emergency Alert System — the same system through which AMBER Alerts for abducted children are issued.

"If we're telling you to shelter in place or we're telling you to evacuate to a certain area," she said, "it's not the time for conversation, it really is a life-safety issue."