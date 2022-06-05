Nominate a veteran

We want to tell the stories of those who served our country.

Veterans and active-duty military members are all around us. As many as 90,000 veterans live in Montana, nearly 10% of our population.

They’re everywhere you look. You might see an elderly man wearing a hat bearing the name of the ship he served on. Or the bomber crew he flew with. You might see someone wearing the red and gold satin jacket of a Marine. At one local gym, a young coach outworks all of her clients, telling them she earned her fitness staying alive in Afghanistan. At powwows in Montana, Native American veterans are offered a place of honor at the front of the grand entry.

And while things have calmed down a little for the active-duty members overseas, we’ve had a rough couple of years here at home with the COVID pandemic and a growing wildfire season. With all the uncertainty of COVID, there was great comfort in seeing the uniformed members of the National Guard helping to run the vaccination clinics.

And then, just as the pandemic was winding down, the wildfires began sweeping into small towns across Montana. The Guard was mobilized to fight fires and keep communities safe as the flames crept closer.

Their contributions to fighting the pandemic, fighting the forest fires, and their generations of protecting freedom have saved countless lives. It seems insufficient to simply say thank you.

We at the Missoulian want to do more than that. We want to share their stories of honor with everyone who will listen, to recognize their contribution no matter how far or how close it was to home. And, we want you to tell us who they are by nominating them. All active service members and all veterans from all branches and all types of duties are welcome.

To submit stories and nominations, visit go.missoulian.com/StoriesofHonor and click on the green “nominate” button. There’s a place where you can submit a photo. You can also send a note to rchaney@missoulian.com or call 406-523-5215.

We’ll publish those stories regularly in a place of honor, in print and online.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.