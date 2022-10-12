Nonpartisan voter protection hotline and website to launch Monday

A nonpartisan voter protection hotline and website — which will provide election resources and information to Montanans — will launch and be fully staffed on Monday.

VoteInMT.org and the hotline, reachable at 406-888-VOTE (8683), will be available through Election Day on Nov. 8 to answer questions about registration, when and where to vote and how to contact local county election offices.

The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., starting Monday, Oct. 17, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 31 through Election Day. The website will offer information 24/7.

Nonpartisan advocacy group MontPIRG partnered with Forward Montana and Western Native Voice in launching the website and hotline, according to a news release.

“The website and hotline are here to provide accurate, reliable and nonpartisan information to any Montanan who needs it,” said Hunter Losing, executive director of MontPIRG.