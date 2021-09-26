Nonprofit agencies encouraged to apply for MCPS Employee Charitable Giving Campaign

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) invites eligible nonprofit agencies to apply for participation in the 2021-2022 MCPS Employee Charitable Giving Campaign. Applicant agencies must be classified as tax-exempt under 26 USC 501(C) 3; eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions under 26 USC 170; and must expend at least 75% of agency funds within Missoula County to be eligible to receive donations through the MCPS campaign.