Nonprofit agencies encouraged to apply for MCPS Employee Charitable Giving Campaign
Nonprofit agencies encouraged to apply for MCPS Employee Charitable Giving Campaign

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) invites eligible nonprofit agencies to apply for participation in the 2021-2022 MCPS Employee Charitable Giving Campaign. Applicant agencies must be classified as tax-exempt under 26 USC 501(C) 3; eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions under 26 USC 170; and must expend at least 75% of agency funds within Missoula County to be eligible to receive donations through the MCPS campaign.

The application deadline is Oct. 8. For questions or application, contact Tracy Long  at 406-728-2400 Ext. 1026, or talong@mcpsmt.org.

