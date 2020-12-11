Nonprofit creates literary walks for families

Families read the stories with their kids on the walk, making for an interactive nature and reading experience that helped young kids “relive the story,” Porter said.

Carly Andlauer, a recent graduate of the University of Montana, said she reached out to Porter to see if she could add some of her own art to match the characters from the story.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I offered to just make some of what I thought was gonna be a pretty simple display," Andlauer said, "and I ended up making a 5-foot-tall mushroom."

She made the mushroom out of cardboard, a couple of trash cans, and papier-mache. Her other characters included a cardboard butterfly and mouse.

“I just thought it would even make it even more special for the kids," Andlauer said.

“I would just encourage other people to reach out to other groups and put whatever creative talents they have to good use, especially with everything going on. There’s not a whole lot of social interaction so whatever we can do to brighten up people’s days is worthwhile.”