Nonprofit creates literary walks for families

A local nonprofit made use of donated political yard signs and children’s books to create an outdoor reading experience for Missoula families.
The nearly 17 signs at Maclay Flat Nature Trail include parts from Vern Kousky's children’s book, “Harold Loves His Woolly Hat,” to help families get outside together. PLAY Network of Missoula organized the volunteer effort.
PLAY Network of Missoula Kids Event Coordinator Katherine Porter said the idea to turn yard signs into canvasses for children’s books on walking trails came around election time, as she saw all the politician's signs and thought that at least half of them wouldn’t be wanted anymore. Maybe she could save those signs from the dump to give kids the chance to connect with literature as well as get outside, she said. Then a problem popped up.
“I kinda hit a stumbling block when I realized that those signs actually belonged to the political campaigns and people can’t just donate them.”
Porter took to Facebook to see if anyone could help. The Friends of Lolo School responded with donated signs. Porter covered them up with contact paper and laminated pages of some children books on the tops.
The group put together its first StoryWalk at the Missoula Native Plant Garden a few weeks ago, featuring “Mushroom in the Rain” by Mirra Ginsburg.
Families read the stories with their kids on the walk, making for an interactive nature and reading experience that helped young kids “relive the story,” Porter said.
Carly Andlauer, a recent graduate of the University of Montana, said she reached out to Porter to see if she could add some of her own art to match the characters from the story.
“I offered to just make some of what I thought was gonna be a pretty simple display," Andlauer said, "and I ended up making a 5-foot-tall mushroom."
She made the mushroom out of cardboard, a couple of trash cans, and papier-mache. Her other characters included a cardboard butterfly and mouse.
“I just thought it would even make it even more special for the kids," Andlauer said.
“I would just encourage other people to reach out to other groups and put whatever creative talents they have to good use, especially with everything going on. There’s not a whole lot of social interaction so whatever we can do to brighten up people’s days is worthwhile.”
Porter said that PLAY Network of Missoula partnered with multiple organizations to help their events proceed safely during the pandemic.
“The point of it is to help families connect with each other and connect with our community. It’s obviously been a great challenge and we’re really grateful for all the businesses and individuals who work with us and come up with new ways to keep that connection alive,” she said.
The Maclay Flat pages will be taken down at 11 a.m. on Saturday. But the next PLAY Network of Missoula StoryWalk will be Jan. 14-16 at Travelers’ Rest State Park.
Porter said that updates regarding the StoryWalk can be found on the Play Network of Missoula Facebook and Instagram pages.
