Nonprofit: Free mammograms Oct. 6
Nonprofit: Free mammograms Oct. 6

Breast cancer ribbon

Free mammograms are being offered for all women over 40 with or without insurance on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Call 258-4167. The event is sponsored by Tough Enough to Wear Pink of Montana, Montana Cancer Screening Program, Broadway Imaging Center, Grant Creek Family Practice, Now Care at Southgate Mall, Advanced Imaging at Community Medical Center, Advanced Imaging at Grant Creek Town Center, Advanced Imaging at Stevensville, Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. 

