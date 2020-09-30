Nonprofit leader: Donations to causes steady through pandemic

Sixty-nine people will bring the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's to Missoula’s neighborhoods this Sunday when they step off in a coordinated and distanced fundraising event.
The annual fundraiser pulled in 80% of its goal about a week ahead of the event, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4. Organizers called the generosity remarkable considering the many causes people can choose to give to this year.
Giving back to communities is a Missoula value, said Susan Hay Patrick, executive director for United Way of Missoula County. Many nonprofits see less money during an election year, and with the added list of issues from the pandemic, it would be easy to assume people would be less inclined to make charitable donations this year. But that isn’t what Patrick is seeing.
“Even throughout all that, people are continuing to give,” Patrick said.
The annual walk was organized by the Montana chapter of the national Alzheimer’s Association, which seeks to end Alzheimer’s disease and all other types of dementia. After a virtual opening ceremony, people will walk independently and in small teams around their neighborhoods.
Fundraising dollars go toward cure research, education for primary care providers, and resources to support those with dementia, their caregivers and their families.
The chair for the 2020 Walk, Becky Byrne, said people who support the organization have built a community around them that is committed to raising awareness about this disease. Many have lost loved ones to a form of dementia. She attributed this year’s fundraising success to them.
Lynn Cabrera is the Montana executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association. Her father-in-law, husband and mother all have a form of dementia. The COVID-19 pandemic highlights challenges for the families of those with dementia.
“People are still losing their loved ones by inches to this disease,” Cabrera said.
Losing a loved one
Jay Gore’s sister, Marcia Leigh Gore, died from dementia on Sept. 8. She was 87 years old. For the two years prior to her death, Marcia Gore lived at Edgewood Missoula Memory Care, 2815 Palmer St. Jay Gore would try to visit her at least once a week, depending on what restrictions were in place.
Marcia Gore was part of the New York acting scene of the 1960s. In her obituary, Jay Gore recounted how his sister rubbed elbows with the likes of Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix, Jackson Pollock and Maya Angelou, among others. She was exceptionally bright, he said. Entering the professional workforce in the '50s and '60s was tough for a woman, and his sister was probably way more intelligent than most of the guys who tried to manage her, Jay Gore said.
“She never fit in with the men she had to work with, which made sense to me knowing how smart and independent she was,” Jay Gore said.
In the early '90s, she was living in New York when she caught a flu-like illness. She got better, but later that year she was walking home when she began to feel faint. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she was told the flu virus enlarged her heart and that it wasn’t pumping enough blood to her brain. The doctor didn’t understand how she managed to stay alive, Jay Gore said.
The low blood pressure caused cardiac dementia; Marcia Gore’s brain wasn’t getting enough blood, which caused brain cells to die.
“She just slowly lost her memory and her brain power,” Jay Gore said.
Jay Gore moved his sister to Missoula in 2009 to better take care of her when it became clear she was struggling on her own in New York. Her death in September wasn’t a shock. This summer she began losing weight and was less responsive. The pair grew up in a home with lots of music, and he would sing her songs from their childhood. At the start of August, she would hum along to some of the songs, but in her last couple weeks, she wouldn’t even respond to music, he said.
“I would rather remember her earlier years,” Jay Gore said.
The many forms of dementia
While raising money is part of the goal of the Walk for Alzheimer’s, an equally important reason for the walk is to raise awareness of the many forms of dementia. Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are not normal aging, Cabrera said. Early detection is critical to helping slow down the disease, and 30% of dementias are actually avoidable, she said. Cardiac dementia is a good example, which in some cases can sometimes be preventable with regular blood pressure checks and managing heart health.
COVID-19 changed the way many people interacted with their family members in home care facilities, Byrne said. Some haven’t seen their loved ones for months. For people interested in helping people in that realm, this is the time to do it, she said.
