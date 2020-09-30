Nonprofit leader: Donations to causes steady through pandemic

“She never fit in with the men she had to work with, which made sense to me knowing how smart and independent she was,” Jay Gore said.

In the early '90s, she was living in New York when she caught a flu-like illness. She got better, but later that year she was walking home when she began to feel faint. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she was told the flu virus enlarged her heart and that it wasn’t pumping enough blood to her brain. The doctor didn’t understand how she managed to stay alive, Jay Gore said.

The low blood pressure caused cardiac dementia; Marcia Gore’s brain wasn’t getting enough blood, which caused brain cells to die.

“She just slowly lost her memory and her brain power,” Jay Gore said.

Jay Gore moved his sister to Missoula in 2009 to better take care of her when it became clear she was struggling on her own in New York. Her death in September wasn’t a shock. This summer she began losing weight and was less responsive. The pair grew up in a home with lots of music, and he would sing her songs from their childhood. At the start of August, she would hum along to some of the songs, but in her last couple weeks, she wouldn’t even respond to music, he said.

“I would rather remember her earlier years,” Jay Gore said.