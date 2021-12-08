Nonprofit looks to build end-of-life center in Missoula

To create a place where death comes with dignity, a Missoula nonprofit is in the planning stages of building western Montana's only dedicated center for end-of-life care.

“Many people in our community are dying in environments that are not ideal, which adds to the difficulty of losing a family member or friend,” said Betsy Bach, the executive director of Partners Hope Foundation. “Having hospice care, end-of-life education and advanced care planning support available is critical for our community.”

The organization was recently gifted a 5-acre piece of land on Union Pacific Street west of Reserve Street by local couple Terry and Patt Payne and their family.

With more money and planning still needed, sometime late next year the organization hopes to break ground on a 15,000-square-foot, 12-bed regional facility.

Bach said they started quietly talking about it in 2017.

"We were slowly moving along until we got this donation last March," she said. "Now it's like, oh, this can happen. So now we're in the process of doing the groundwork. We've hired an architect to do the initial plans and we did three (design) charrettes last week to get public input."

The goal is to make it a public education center as well, she noted.

"People don't talk about death a whole lot, even with our generation, the boomers," Bach said. "And we see the end of life as just another stage of life. And we really wanted to be able to give the dying a voice also in how they die."

Mary Morrison, a board member for the foundation, recently lost her stepdaughter to a prolonged and difficult battle with cancer.

Lila Nicole Baker was only 38 when she died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. She was an artist adept with an acrobatic apparatus known as a cyr wheel before her diagnosis.

Morrison said Baker was surrounded by "the incessant beeping and blinking of machines" in her final days. It was also difficult for family members to be with her.

“Unfortunately, we as a family were unable to create the type of environment that would have softened Lila’s last days," Morrison said. "There were no windows to open, no morning smells to breathe, no color, no purple."

Morrison said it's important for people to have a living will, also called an advanced care plan, no matter their age.

"Lila did not have an advanced care plan," Morrison said. "Hospice was there at the end, but we did not have the ongoing access to their resources, support and education that a brick-and-mortar hospice facility could provide.”​

Katy Baker, Lila's sister, said the designs for the end-of-life center in Missoula include all the things that she wishes Lila had at the end.

"It would be a calm space where we could gather and support loved ones as they transition," Baker said. "It would be a place that has multiple areas to gather so some people can be with Lila in the room, and if one or two need to be able to leave to collect themselves or check on kids, they can do that."

Baker said hospitals serve a very critical purpose, but they aren't designed for giving people a comfortable death surrounded by family. Especially during the pandemic, there are multiple layers of security that prevent gatherings.

Max Matana, Lila's nephew, said there are senior centers and retirement homes that have hospice rooms, but there aren't any large end-of-life facilities anywhere near Missoula that don't have waiting lists.

The new hospice center would not be a hotel, but it would have common spaces and cots for people to sleep. It would also incorporate native grasses that are there now and would have lots of outdoor garden areas.

The foundation is working with Partners in Home Care, which already provides home health and hospice care to a large swath of western Montana.

Morrison said she encourages people to learn about end-of-life scenarios.​

“It’s never too early to learn about hospice care,” added Morrison. “Whether you are the parent saying goodbye to a child or you are contemplating your own mortality, educating ourselves is central to embracing life’s last stages.”

