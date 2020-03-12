Nonprofit purchases iconic downtown Missoula building

“The assets of the Headwaters Foundation are a community resource,” said chair of the Headwaters Board of Trustees, Robert Phillips. “We’re pleased to make another significant investment in the community with the purchase of the LaFlesch Building.”

Heather Adams, the executive director of the Downtown Dance Collective, said she has mixed emotions on the announcement because it means they have to move after 13 years in the space.

“Though we’re incredibly sad to be leaving here, we understand Headwaters Foundation does a lot of great work,” she said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what they add to the Missoula community. It’s tough. We want to be happy for them. They’re getting something very dear to a lot of people. This building is very special, but we’re happy, and if there’s anything that the performing arts teaches us it's resilience and adaptability to make it happen.”

The Downtown Dance Collective offers community dance classes and is also the umbrella organization for other dance and music groups and therapeutic practitioners.