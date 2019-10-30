{{featured_button_text}}
Stolen vehicle

The Roxy Theater's 2000 Toyota Camry was stolen Tuesday night or early Wednesday. The vehicle looks like this one pictured but has Roxy stickers on it, according to the nonprofit.

 Facebook.com/TheRoxyTheater

Someone stole the Roxy Theater's car.

The nonprofit community theater's 2000 Toyota Camry was taken from a residential neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Nicknamed the "Green Bean" after its color, the car has a license plate that says "ROXY1."  

The rear side panels were decorated with Roxy and Roxy Film Academy stickers, and a specially made Roxy Theater magnetic decal that covered half of a passenger door.

Staff used the vehicle, which was donated to the theater, to run errands around town, "everything from picking up deliveries to picking up guests from the airport to a loaner car for employees' whose cars would break down," said operations manager Andrew Rizzo.

It was a "big help" to the nonprofit, which hosts community events and film festivals in addition to its busy calendar of movie screenings.

Rizzo said they've reported the theft to police, who believe someone likely used it for a joyride or to get warm overnight.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they can call the police and the theater.

