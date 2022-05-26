Nonprofit seeks land donations to build affordable housing

In an effort to increase affordable housing options in the city, Habitat for Humanity of Missoula seeks homeowners with underutilized backyard space to donate land to community land trusts.

“What we’re trying to do is find interest in people in this community who would like to be part of the solution,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Heather Harp said Wednesday evening.

Creative solutions like this one were the focus of a town hall meeting Wednesday. Nonprofit leaders shared their insights into innovative strategies to increase affordable housing, narrowing in on the community land trust model as a particularly effective approach.

“We’re trying to come up with some solutions that are actually workable in our community,” Harp said.

In a community land trust, the trust owns the land underneath a home while the homeowner owns the structure on top of the land. This model cuts down on homeownership costs and guarantees housing affordability into the future by capping the amount of equity that homes can build.

Community land trusts started in the 1960s among Black sharecroppers in Georgia, according to Hermina Harold with the statewide organization Trust Montana.

Since the '60s, community land trusts have grown to include more than 250 organizations in 45 states and the District of Columbia. In Montana, six community land trusts steward more than 200 homes.

Community land trusts are designed to serve as an alternative to renting, not an alternative to market-rate homeownership, Harold stressed.

Organizations like Trust Montana and North Missoula Community Development Corporation, a Missoula land trust, also provide broad support to homeowners, maintaining the properties in their care and intervening to prevent foreclosure.

According to Harold, homeowners in a community land trust are 10 times less likely to enter foreclosure than traditional homeowners.

This model creates diverse neighborhoods and often serves households headed by women, Harold added.

“It really makes for a lovely community and a diverse community of different family types,” said Andrea Davis, executive director of housing nonprofit Homeword.

Community land trusts serve as a “stair-step opportunity” to homeownership, Davis explained, because participants pay into their homes instead of making rental payments to a landlord.

“The reason that community land trusts are so important to an organization like Homeword and our mission, we are creating rental homes that people can afford,” Davis said. “What’s critical is when people can afford their rental home, then they’re able to amass a down payment.”

Nationally, Harold said, six out of 10 community land trust homeowners are able to move into market-rate homes.

In Missoula, NMCDC has built 54 community land trust homes. Trust Montana maintains seven community land trust homes in Missoula, along with properties in Red Lodge, Livingston, Belgrade and Bozeman.

In order to expand the number of community land trust homes in Missoula, nonprofit leaders say they need community members to donate their time and land.

Habitat for Humanity looks to subdivide properties to create accessory dwelling units for use in community land trusts. Homeowners with extra backyard space, detached garages or other accessory structures could donate those resources to the nonprofit, which would then turn that land or structure into a community land trust home.

Harp said this option is “an idea of how we can try and move the needle in terms of creating more affordability using a community land trust model.”

Harp said the benefits of this idea include increasing infill development, reducing environmental impacts by cutting down on developmental sprawl and decreasing property taxes for the homeowners who donate their land.

Another way to help, according to Brittany Palmer with NMCDC, is to simply wait to put properties on the market before consulting with a community land trust.

“Honestly, it just helps to have some time,” Palmer said.

Those who don’t have a property to use can still help by volunteering as an advocate for community land trusts, Harp said.

To get in touch with Habitat for Humanity, email giving@habitatmissoula.org to donate property or volunteer@habitatmissoula.org to volunteer.

