Not every family in Missoula can afford recreational activities, but for the past five decades a group of community members have been making sure they can take part no matter their financial situation.
The Missoula Family YMCA, a nonprofit gym and activity center at 3000 S. Russell St. in Missoula, will kick off its 2020 Annual Support Campaign on Wednesday, Jan. 29, with a goal of raising $300,000 by Wednesday, March 12.
Since 1967, the YMCA has been relying on the support of the community to allow everyone of all ages and backgrounds who wants to partake in activities, especially kids, the elderly and disabled people. The goal is for anyone to be able to come through the doors regardless of their ability to pay.
John Brauer, the owner and managing broker of Windemere Real Estate, said he and his team were looking to get involved in the neighborhood when they opened an office nearby in 2005. He joined the YMCA board of directors years ago and this January to March, Brauer will once again chair the Y's Annual Support Campaign. The fundraiser supports, among other programs, the Y's financial assistance program, the Adaptive and Inclusive Member program and the SPLASH! third-grade swimming lessons.
"It's really a big deal for this community," Brauer said. "I've been the chair of this campaign for the last five years now and I've had the pleasure of being able to see how much good it does. What we try to do with this is deliver on a promise that we gave the community a long time ago — that was, nobody will be turned away for financial reasons."
Brauer said 4,116 individuals received financial assistance for Y programs in 2017, and he believes the number was closer to 4,500 in 2018. Kids who need financial help to play soccer or basketball can get scholarships, he noted.
"I don't think it gets any better than that, the residual effects from giving a child an opportunity to be a part of a team or belong to something," he said. "The inclusiveness that goes along with that is so huge. It's a really critical time in their life and it's the neatest thing to be involved in."
Brauer said it's a grassroots campaign and all the money stays in the Missoula community.
You have free articles remaining.
"I believe businesses have an obligation to embrace organizations like the Y,” he noted. “In order to truly understand community, we need to play an active role in our own communities. Part of that involves reaching out to our neighbors and lending a hand.”
Brauer said the campaign relies on lots of small, individual donations as well.
The YMCA gives out much more than it takes in, its administrators say.
"The 'Y' is kind of unique compared to every other gym in town," said Julie Hofbauer, the Y's development director. "Families that can't afford it get to play."
She said 9,880 people walked through the facility's doors in 2018 and 10% of the Y's membership receives financial assistance. That doesn't include all the people who got help to be in after-school care. With a family membership, two hours of free child care are provided every day. The organization gives out $65,000 worth of free memberships every year and subsidizes senior memberships.
“When people don’t have a place to go, that’s when things can go sideways,” said Brauer. “The Missoula Y provides a sense of belonging to everyone. It’s a terrific resource, not just for our immediate neighborhood, but for the greater Missoula area.”
For more information about the Missoula Y’s Annual Support Campaign, call 406-721-9622 or ymcamissoula.org/.