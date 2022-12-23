Nonprofits disappointed in holiday donations

Despite hopes for an outpouring of support to Missoula nonprofits this holiday season, service providers to the region’s most vulnerable residents haven’t seen a notable uptick in donations recently.

Nonprofit leaders have implored Missoulians to give to organizations like theirs since the November failure of a crisis services levy that would’ve raised $5 million. The levy, which would’ve added $27 a year to property taxes per $100,000 of taxable home value, was intended to buttress the Mobile Support Team, the Emergency Winter Shelter and the Crime Victim Advocate Program, among other programs.

Without the financial backing of the levy, Missoulians experiencing homelessness, crime and addiction are turning to nonprofits for help. The Emergency Winter Shelter, for example, has seen unprecedented demand since opening at the end of October.

The Poverello Center, which operates the emergency shelter, has received a marked increase in holiday donations this year, but Executive Director Jill Bonny fears it won’t be enough to meet the need.

“We are seeing an increase in our end-of-year giving,” Bonny said Thursday. “It’s certainly not enough to make up for the failed levy.”

Bonny said Missoulians are “always generous” this time of year and she’s grateful for the end of year surge in donations. But even that increase isn’t enough to cover the expenses for programs like the EWS, which costs $800,000 to run for the winter season.

“We’re still able to serve everyone,” Bonny stressed, but the longevity of being able to provide that service is tenuous.

Other nonprofits aren’t seeing much of a bump in holiday donations.

Jim Hicks, executive director of Hope Rescue Mission, the operator of Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, said he’s seeing a typical amount of end-of-year donations to his organization.

“It’s just a normal year,” he said. “There has not been any increase in giving. I wish there was.”

It’s “super painful” to consider the potential end of services like the TSOS, but Hicks nonetheless emphasized his gratitude for Missoulians’ generosity.

With creativity and continued support, he said, service providers and the local government will be able to continue providing resources to unhoused Missoulians and other at-risk populations.

“We’re not going to stop serving these folks,” he stated.

But in order to meet the demand, nonprofit directors like Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, said it’s important for Missoula residents to think about their neighbors.

She was dismayed by the failure of the crisis services levy after campaigning heavily for its passage, and as a result, she has turned to motivating Missoulians to give time and money to nonprofits like United Way.

She said those who did not vote for the levy should be especially considerate of nonprofit work.

“I would say it is incumbent upon those folks to support nonprofits,” said Hay Patrick. “You can’t have it both ways.”

While there’s likely “no way” private donors, at their current pace, will be able to raise the hoped-for $5 million, Hay Patrick remained positive she and her colleagues will be able to maintain their levels of service going forward.

“Many of us in the health and human service world operate from a position of optimism and a belief in the caring power of community,” she said. “Maybe in the last couple weeks of the year there will be a Christmas miracle.”