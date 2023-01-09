 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nonprofits put Ping awards to work in Missoula

Three Missoula nonprofits recently received grants from the Margaret V. Ping Foundation, a Billings organization that awarded $88,500 to 13 nonprofits throughout the West.

Mountain Home Montana, Soft Landing Missoula and Missoula Aging Services all took in between $5,000 and $8,000 from the foundation, which honors the legacy of Billings leader Margaret V. Ping.

Ping spent years working for the YWCA in Billings, and she helped start Habitat for Humanity there as well. She launched her foundation in 2009 with the mission of supporting “charitable, educational, and religious purposes related to peace and justice, combating hunger, and addressing environmental concerns.”

Ping’s organization has regularly supported nonprofits in Missoula with recurring grants.

“They’ve been an incredible, steady supporter since very early on,” said Mary Poole, executive director of Soft Landing, which supports refugee resettlement in Missoula. The Ping Foundation provided Soft Landing with one of its first grants in 2017, shortly after the group formed in 2016.

This most recent round of funding will go toward outreach efforts at Soft Landing.

“The Ping Foundation saw a need for outreach,” Poole said. That outreach surrounds educational messaging such as who is a refugee, how to be a good neighbor and what refugees and immigrants bring to Montana communities. Outreach initiatives also help to combat misinformation, Poole added.

“That’s been able to evolve over the years,” she noted.

Overall, the goal is to “create a welcoming state and welcoming communities.”

Likewise, at Mountain Home Montana, the goal is to create a welcoming space for young mothers and their children. The nonprofit started in 2000 as a shelter for young mothers and their babies, after the founder saw a disconnect between the support available during labor and delivery and the lack of resources following discharge from the hospital.

Mountain Home Montana has evolved to include a shelter with six bedrooms and five transitional living apartments, as well as a trauma-informed childcare center and programming for case management and therapy.

The shelter is intended for long-term stays. Development Director Kelsie Severson said guests can stay for years at Mountain Home.

The Ping awards, combined with other donations, support efforts at the shelter, Severson said. This funding has allowed the organization to reformat its resident care coordinator schedule, so staff works shorter shifts and provides extra staffing during the busiest times. The new schedule helps prevent burnout, Severson said.

The committed support from the Ping Foundation is “wonderful,” Severson said. “We love it.”

Lisa Sheppard, CEO of Missoula Aging Services, was also grateful for the recurring nature of the Ping awards. She said Missoula Aging Services will use this funding for its underage Meals on Wheels program, which supports people with disabilities and other challenges who aren’t able to access food outside their homes.

“It helps us to do a thing we couldn’t otherwise do,” Sheppard said.

