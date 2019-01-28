Norah Jones will play the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner this summer.
The vocalist and singer-songwriter is booked for Wednesday, July 24.
The show will have seats in the pit. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1. There's a presale on Wednesday. For information on that, go to the concert event page on logjampresents.com.
Tickets are $65 for general admission pit seats; $60 for reserved stadium seating and $45 for general admission on the lawn. All ages.
Tickets will available at the Top Hat Box Office, logjampresents.com or 877-987-6487.
She's also playing a show at Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Tuesday, July 23. For more info, go to ticketswest.com.
Jones' 2002 debut, "Come Away With Me," won Grammys for Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album. The single, "Don't Know Why," earned Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Performance.
While that album, released on Blue Note Records, had its share of jazz stylings, she soon branched into some rootsy directions, and has been nominated for several Grammys for country tunes.
Her last album, "Day Breaks" (2016), featured saxophonist Wayne Shorter and drummer Brian Blade, and covers of both Neil Young and Duke Ellington. Over the years, she's also collaborated with Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, "Family Guy" creator Seth McFarland, Danger Mouse, Willie Nelson, Lonely Island, Ryan Adams and more.
The other concerts announced so far for the 2019 season at the Bonner venue (capacity 4,500) are:
• Joe Russo's Almost Dead, a Grateful Dead tribute act: Sunday, June 2.
• Rain, a Beatles tribute act: Tuesday, June 18.
• Trampled by Turtles with the Dirty South: Saturday, July 27.