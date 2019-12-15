If snow is on the ground, chances are Kathy Gaskill will be cross-country skiing.
Gaskill took up skiing in Minnesota when she was in college. Now 66, she skis about four times a week during the wintry months with her husband, other family members, or folks from the Missoula Nordic Ski Club.
“You just get away from business and are in a perfect place,” Gaskill said recently. “Up the Rattlesnake, at Pattee Canyon, at Lubrecht (Forest) or Seeley Lake, you get on the trail and it’s your own peaceful place. You can get as good of a workout as you want to get for the effort you put out. You can push yourself or just tour around and take in the scenery.”
Tyler Decker is the outdoor recreational programs coordinator for Missoula Parks and Recreation, and said they offer a handful of programs that cater both to beginners or people looking for a refresher course. He said cross-country skiing a perfect lifelong activity for a low investment, and opportunities abound around Missoula.
“We run a couple days tailored more toward beginners or folks that want to go out for the social experience or to refresh their skills,” Decker said. “We do classic skiing, usually at Lubrecht. We go over the basics, and ski somewhere around 3 to 5 miles, then wrap up with hot chocolate or tea. It’s a great social activity.”
One of the first skills taught involves getting up after falling down, which isn’t as easy as it looks with two boards strapped to the bottom of a person’s feet and ski poles around your wrists.
“We tell people to look at their skis, take a deep breath and untangle your skis,” Decker said, laughing. “It’s not that big of a deal and there’s no pressure among our group.”
But it’s an easy skill to learn. Decker said it’s not unusual for him to be teaching a class at Lubrecht and seeing people skiing from his previous classes.
“What we’re trying to do is foster that confidence and get people into the sport,” Decker said.
Decker notes that Nordic skiing, by its very nature, is a healthy sport for seniors because it teaches stability on slippery surfaces. As a bonus, the ski poles can help people balance as they kick and glide on tracks often set by Nordic clubs.
Lubrecht Forest has more than 12 miles of groomed ski trails. Pattee Canyon has 6 miles of groomers, Lolo Pass has 8 miles, the Rattlesnake offers 5 miles, Seeley Lake boasts 11 miles and Chief Joseph Pass has a whopping 31 miles of groomed trails. Fees are collected at some locations, while others ask only for donations to help pay for grooming.
Decker said that they gauge a group's experience, and cater to their level of ability. The Park and Recreation program offers a shuttle service to Lubrecht, about 30 miles northeast of Missoula, where there’s good options for beginners.
“It’s a really inviting environment for people to give something new a try. We cater toward the more entry level, to get folks out to try these activities,” Decker said. “Other groups like the Missoula Nordic Ski Club take it to the next level.”
The Missoula club provides both classic and skate skiing clinics to club members, with classes lasting between 60 to 90 minutes. The clinics are free for members, with individual memberships costing $30 per year and a family membership at $50.
While new skis, boots and poles can run a few hundred dollars, most second-hand stores have old skis in stock, or they can be rented for around $25 in Missoula.
Gaskill encourages everyone to take a few classes, noting that Nordic skiing “is a pretty forgiving sport.”
“You’re on snow so if you fall it’s a lot softer than falling off a bike,” she said. “I think in each group there’s always people just going on their own or with friends and family members. Once you get out there practicing you really start enjoying it and people always make friends by the end.
“It’s so enjoyable. When you come in, you’ve been out in the cold and I always feel invigorated and pleasantly fatigued. Then I can justify sitting down with a big bowl of popcorn.”
Parks and Recreation offers three Nordic ski classes — Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 — this winter, and a snowshoe and soak option Jan. 18. Courses meet at the Currents Aquatics Center at 10 a.m. and return about 2 p.m.
You can find the Missoula Nordic Ski Club online at www.missoulanordic.org The Missoula Parks and Recreation program at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/157/Parks-Recreation