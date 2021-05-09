'Normal' weather gets an official update

The old joke states that if you don’t like Missoula’s weather, wait five minutes.
That certainly seemed the case with spring runoff this year, as area rivers and creeks suddenly surged with meltwater on an 85-degree Thursday and just as quickly receded when Saturday couldn’t crack 50.
And just to further confuse things, our official idea of “normal” has officially changed. Last week, the National Weather Service released new 30-year average temperature and precipitation benchmarks for western Montana. After four consecutive cycles of warming, Missoula has cooled slightly for average annual temperature. And it’s gotten a bit more snowy.
“The driver is the spring months,” said NWS meteorologist Bob Nester. “They’re about 1.5 degrees cooler from March to April than they were in the last cycle.”
The Weather Service works with a 30-year rolling average that’s updated every decade. This new range adds the years of 2011-2020 and drops the 1981-90 period. But it’s not just the high and low temperatures and contents of the rain gauge. Nester said the formula includes a collection of statistical tweaks that adjust for freak storms and more subtle markers. The 30-year span was chosen because 30 is the smallest number range to provide a reliable average.
Missoula’s new average annual temperature (across all 12 months) is 45.2 degrees. That’s down .7 degrees from the previous period, and the first time the trend had dropped since 1951.
However, the summers are seeing about half an inch less precipitation, which is a 20% decline. Meanwhile, winters are getting more snow — 4.5 inches worth — than they did in the previous cycle.
“Drought has been expanding across much of the western United States,” said fellow meteorologist Ryan Leach. “This summer we’re expecting it to expand in western Montana.”
While last winter logged pretty close to 100% of its average snowfall, Leach said the spring of 2021 has been parched.
“We haven’t been putting any snow up there in the spring,” Leach said. “Even down here in Missoula, we’re running dry for spring season. We’ve recorded 6.7 inches of precipitation this year, and by now we should be close to 8.”