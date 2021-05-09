'Normal' weather gets an official update

The old joke states that if you don’t like Missoula’s weather, wait five minutes.

That certainly seemed the case with spring runoff this year, as area rivers and creeks suddenly surged with meltwater on an 85-degree Thursday and just as quickly receded when Saturday couldn’t crack 50.

And just to further confuse things, our official idea of “normal” has officially changed. Last week, the National Weather Service released new 30-year average temperature and precipitation benchmarks for western Montana. After four consecutive cycles of warming, Missoula has cooled slightly for average annual temperature. And it’s gotten a bit more snowy.

“The driver is the spring months,” said NWS meteorologist Bob Nester. “They’re about 1.5 degrees cooler from March to April than they were in the last cycle.”

