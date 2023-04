Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were able to get an early start on trail repair work along the North Riverfront Trail in Missoula on Tuesday. They expect to be finished by Saturday, April 29.

Trail users will be detoured between the California Street Pedestrian Bridge and Russell Street via Cedar Street. The Pedestrian Bridge and trail east of the bridge are fully open.

The trail repairs are part of the levee restoration work that was done last fall.