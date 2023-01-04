Northern Cheyenne Council bans pastor accused of sex abuse from reservation

The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council has excluded a Lame Deer pastor accused of sexual abuse from the reservation in an ordinance passed on Tuesday.

In December, Dean Alan Smith pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of abusive sexual contact and three counts of abusive sexual contact by force and of a child. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and no less than five years of supervised release. The FBI is investigating his case, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting it.

An indictment alleges that between 2017 and 2019, Smith knowingly caused a person, identified as Jane Doe 1, to engage in a sexual act by using force and that Smith caused this person to engage in sexual contact through force.

Smith also allegedly knowingly caused someone identified as Jane Doe 2, who was not yet 12 years old, to engage in sexual contact by force. The indictment also alleges that between 2019 and 2020, Smith knowingly caused people, identified as Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4, who were not yet 12, to engage in sexual contact by force.

Smith served as a pastor at Morning Star Baptist Church in Lame Deer for more than 20 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. YouthWorks, a group that leads mission trips nationwide, on Dec. 23 referred to Smith as “a former community partner" in a Facebook post.

“YouthWorks has cooperated with and will continue to cooperate with civil and law enforcement authorities in their investigation and prosecution of this matter,” the group wrote.

Smith and Morning Star Baptist Church did not respond to requests for comment.

“The Tribal Council, as the legislative body of a federally-recognized sovereign tribe, has the authority to exclude individuals from the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation,” reads a news release from the tribe.

The council wrote that Smith’s exclusion was done “to keep our community safe, as the well-being of our tribal members is our top priority.”

The council added that exclusion from the reservation is “a rare occurrence."

Annita Lucchesi is the founder and director of research and outreach for Sovereign Bodies Institute, a Billings-based organization that collects data on gender and sexual violence against Native people.

Lucchesi, who also serves on the tribe’s Human Trafficking Taskforce, said she is thankful that leadership took swift action to protect the community.

“Yes, we have exceptionally high rates of violence in our community,” she said. “But we also have exceptional leadership and grassroots advocates and community members who are working hard to create better support for survivors, accountability for harm done and healing and prevention programming.”

While data on sexual violence against Indigenous women is limited, a 2016 Department of Justice report found that more than four in five Native women have experienced intimate partner violence, sexual violence or stalking in their lifetime.

Located in southeast Montana, the Northern Cheyenne Reservation spans 444,000 acres and is home to nearly 5,000 people.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe encourages people who have information about Smith to contact the FBI Billings Office at 406-248-8487.

Survivors and their families are encouraged to contact Sovereign Bodies Institute at 707-335-6263, Northern Cheyenne Behavioral Health Program at 406-477-4514 and the StrongHearts Native Helpline at 844-762-8483.

Reporter Paul Hamby contributed to this story.