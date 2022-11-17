 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern Cheyenne Tribe to get $52.8 million for high-speed internet

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe will receive $52,870,390 to expand high-speed internet infrastructure projects across the reservation.

The project is expected to connect more than 1,700 homes with high-speed internet, according to a news release. About 5,000 people live on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Of those, about 59% of households have broadband internet subscriptions.

Into the future: COVID relief upgrades internet for Blackfeet

However, those connections often lack the capacity needed for video conferencing, telemedicine or social media. The problem is especially acute in homes where children might be attending remote classes while parents need heavy-duty internet for work.

The grant funding was allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and announced by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Internet-for-all-01.jpg

Margaret Gutierrez, acting deputy chief of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, announces an Internet for All grant award that will increase internet accessibility for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Blackfeet Nation at the tribal headquarters in Pablo on Oct. 11. The tribes will receive $74.8 million in funding for high-speed internet infrastructure projects. 

The award represents the latest investment in internet infrastructure. In October, the Blackfeet Nation and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes received a total of $74.8 million to enhance internet access. Those funds are expected to connect 927 homes on the Flathead Reservation and 4,482 homes on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Investing in connection: Blackfeet Nation gains internet, independence

The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a nearly $3 billion grant program, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $65 billion for affordable, reliable high-speed internet nationwide. 

