Northside bridge prepped for repairs

Northside Pedestrian Bridge (copy)

Repairs to the bridge deck and structural supports forced the closure of the Northside Pedestrian Bridge on Sept. 30. The work could cost more than $900,000, and it is set to start in early 2023.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Repairs to the Northside Pedestrian Bridge could cost more than $900,000 due to damage on both the walkway deck surface and the masonry support construction.

Missoula city officials expect to have a contractor lined up this winter with work beginning as soon as weather conditions allow, according to Missoula Parks and Recreation Systems and Services Superintendent David Selvage.

“Despite consistent maintenance and inspections, it was impossible to predict when or how quickly conditions would change to necessitate emergency closure of the 23-year-old structure,” Selvage said in a press release. "In 2021, just as we were about to solicit construction bids for the bridge deck repairs, engineers noted newly developed cracks in the masonry bridge supports. The bid process was suspended to investigate the damaged bridge supports and develop a remediation plan. Meanwhile, those failures combined with the rapidly deteriorating bridge deck caused engineers to recommend immediate closure of the structure to protect public safety."

The bridge was closed on Sept. 30. Reflecting its heavy use as a bike and commuter passage, City Bicycle/Pedestrian program manager Ben Weiss said he’s been raising awareness of alternative routes to cross the network of railroad tracks cutting through that part of Missoula. Those include Mountain Line Bus 3 between several Northside locations and the downtown transfer center, and commitments to improve lighting, snow clearance and police patrols at the Orange Street Underpass.

City Council has approved $900,000 in Park District funds for the repair work. However, that may not cover the entire job. Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Becky Goodrich said the city will seek grants, state and federal transportation programs and similar sources for additional funding.

Residents can learn more about the history and maintenance of the bridge and alternative commuter routes at missoulaparks.org. For questions about the project, contact Parks Operations at parksoperations@ci.missoula.mt.us or 406-552-6253. For more information about detour routes and commuting, contact Missoula In Motion at mim@missoulainmotion.com or 406-552-6675.

