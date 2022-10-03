Northside ped bridge closed until further notice

City of Missoula Parks and Recreation closed the Northside pedestrian bridge until further notice on Sept. 30.

Staff had been monitoring the bridge daily because of the need for repairs to the structure, which dates back to 1999.

On Friday, staff noticed "expanded deck pan damage," according to a press release, as well as lengthening of cracks in the masonry walls.

HDR Engineering, the consulting engineer for the repairs, recommended immediate closure of the entire structure. HDR plans to re-inspect the bridge this week and advise the city about potentially reopening the bridge.