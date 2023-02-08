The latest analysis of the failing Northside pedestrian bridge pegs the total cost to repair the structure at around $2.5 million, up from the original $1 million estimate.

The new figure came in Wednesday along with a recommendation to replace the deteriorating bridge with concrete. The city council unanimously approved a $107,108.92 change order Wednesday that allows the city to seek bids for the requested construction activity.

According to David Selvage with Parks and Recreation, the project should be ready for bid by the end of March. However, the contractor will likely have to negotiate with BNSF Railway and Montana Rail Link because of the bridge’s location.

“The original design, we didn’t contemplate maintenance it would appear, winter maintenance,” said Selvage. He added poor drainage, the orientation of the structural metal pans supporting the bridge and the use of salt for winter maintenance all doomed the original structure.

With the planned improvements, the bridge will be expected to last 50 years.

The elevator, however, won’t be part of the bridge recuperation project.

“I’m advised that there’s not a whole lot we can do with that elevator,” Selvage told council Wednesday. “We’re going to have to keep it sealed off. It’s a clear public safety challenge.”

Going forward, Councilor Heidi West, who represents Ward 1, where the bridge is located, advocated against the use of chain link fence and for a creative use of the elevator shaft. She suggested adding a coffee shop into that space.

“… I’m really excited that there hopefully is an end in sight and hopefully a timeline soon for repairing this,” said West. “It is a vital piece to connecting the Northside to downtown or for any other part of Missoula.”

The public echoed West’s comments about the importance of rehabbing the bridge.

Bob Giordano, executive director of Free Cycles, called the bridge a “critical piece” of connectivity for the Northside community.

“Anything we can do to reconnect and make everyone feel a part of the city would be wonderful,” Giordano said. He also suggested building a trail on Second Street as an alternative to connect that part of the city to downtown, since the Orange Street underpass is an unpopular option for bikers and pedestrians.

Ward 2 Councilor Mirtha Becerra also reminded council and city staff to think about amenities that create accessibility for people with various abilities, including wheelchair users.

Council voted unanimously to support the requested change order.