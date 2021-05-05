Northside structure fire causes $450K in property damage, leaves two dogs dead

A structure fire on Tuesday afternoon caused an estimated $450,000 in property damage and killed two dogs.

The Missoula Fire Department received a call at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and responded a structure fire on the 900 block of Stoddard Street, a press release from the fire department said.

A next door neighbor saw smoke and flames coming from the backyard of the home. The fire rapidly accelerated following a loud explosion. The first responding engine reported seeing a large, dark column of smoke from several blocks away as it was approaching the scene, the news release said.

Upon arrival, intense flames from a two-story house were impinging onto another house next door, the press release said. Firefighters made initial efforts to protect the un-burned house and to knock down the heat from house that was already burning.

As additional crews arrived, the fire had made its way upstairs with extremely high heat. Because it was likely a "flash fire," or a sudden intense blaze, would happen in the upstairs area, firefighters were directed to cool the fire from the exterior of the house.