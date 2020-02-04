You are the owner of this article.
Northwestern Energy: Cable line down, not power line
Northwestern Energy: Cable line down, not power line

Police light

Northwestern Energy said Tuesday afternoon the line reported down in the University District in Missoula is a cable line, not a power line.

The University of Montana Police Department had asked residents to stay clear of the 600 block of 5th and 6th Streets West after the line fell. UM police chief Marty Ludemann subsequently said the line had been repaired.

Although the power company said the fallen line was not a power line, a Northwestern Energy spokesperson said it was good to err on the side of caution: "People are being safe."

It was not clear what caused the line to fall.

