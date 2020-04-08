You are the owner of this article.
NorthWestern undertaking 'grid hardening' project

NorthWestern Energy

Some NorthWestern Energy customers may see brief power outages over the next two months as the utility undertakes a statewide "grid hardening" project.

Jo Dee Black, a spokeswoman for the utility, told the Missoulian Wednesday that the company is working to make its grid less vulnerable to extreme weather events, such as the high winds that northwest Montana experienced in February. It's replacing bare wire with insulated wire in urban alleyways, and installing more transformers so that a failure of any one transformer will affect fewer customers. 

She said the company aims to complete this work by the end of May. Planned outages of a few hours may be required in places, in which case the company will individually notify affected customers. 

The total number of affected customers was not available Wednesday. 

