NorthWestern undertaking 'grid hardening' project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some NorthWestern Energy customers may see brief power outages over the next two months as the utility undertakes a statewide "grid hardening" project.

Jo Dee Black, a spokeswoman for the utility, told the Missoulian Wednesday that the company is working to make its grid less vulnerable to extreme weather events, such as the high winds that northwest Montana experienced in February. It's replacing bare wire with insulated wire in urban alleyways, and installing more transformers so that a failure of any one transformer will affect fewer customers.

She said the company aims to complete this work by the end of May. Planned outages of a few hours may be required in places, in which case the company will individually notify affected customers.

The total number of affected customers was not available Wednesday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.