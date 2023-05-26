Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

More than 80% of landlords have legal representation in eviction proceedings, according to national data, versus less than 5% of tenants who utilize an attorney while being evicted. In Missoula, one group of renters is looking to change that dynamic.

The Missoula Tenants Union this week launched a campaign aimed at securing tenants’ rights to counsel, and they’re targeting the Missoula City Council with their effort. The campaign seeks to enshrine a legal right to representation with financial support provided by the city’s budget.

“This is an advantage for everyone involved,” said MTU Press Officer Ken Grinde on Thursday. Grinde explained renters will benefit from having a professional represent them in the important proceedings surrounding eviction, while landlords and property managers will enjoy more efficient processes.

“Right now, it’s just not a level playing field,” Grinde explained. He stressed the importance of properly executed evictions: those decisions factor into not only housing, but also employment, education and even child custody.

But others in the field feel the effort would do more harm than good.

John Sinrud, president of the Montana Landlords Association, called the idea a “total joke.”

“It’s absolutely foolish,” he said. If a tenant wants to stay in their housing, he added, “just comply with state codes.”

Sinrud pointed out tenants already have access to legal help through means like Montana Legal Services and, in the case of students, the university system. His association also provides a free hotline to answer tenant and property owner questions.

“There’s a lot of resources,” he stressed.

Instead of streamlining the eviction process, Sinrud predicted a tenant’s right to counsel could extend the proceedings and potentially allow tenants to stay in situations that pose a risk to the property, other tenants and the owner. He cited an example of a Havre man who went into another tenant’s property without permission and ultimately took months to be evicted because of legal wrangling.

Scenarios like that, said Sinrud, create “an unsafe situation for a lot of individuals.”

Grinde, however, said the right to counsel won’t infringe upon anyone’s ability to enact reasonable removals.

“You can still legitimately evict someone,” he explained. “This will add a level of protection against slumlords, inefficient proceedings and unnecessary evictions.”

But it could also open the city up to legal challenges, Sinrud warned. He cited House Bills 282 and 283, which pertain to rental laws, as grounds to sue the city if it takes part in the MTU’s campaign.

“We’ll keep an eye on it,” said Sinrud. “We will sue and we will win.”

Grinde, however, said the MTU could also look to the county for support.

“If we could find champions at the county, that would be great,” he said.

If either municipality takes up the tenant’s right to counsel, it would be the first in Montana to do so. Across the country, meanwhile, 15 cities and three states have passed legislation pertaining to the issue. The American Civil Liberties Union has also spearheaded a nationwide campaign to address the lack of legal representation for renters.