Not dead yet: Moth outbreak hurts Jumbo trees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New swaths of reddish-gray evergreens on Mount Jumbo indicate a new pest on the move in local forests.

An outbreak of tussock moths have been eating the needles off of fir trees on Mount Jumbo and other hillsides surrounding Missoula. Although the damage looks like the red-and-dead appearance of mountain pine bark beetle infestations, the bugs and results are different. Bark beetles killed their lodgepole and Ponderosa pine target trees, while the moths’ damage tends to be more cosmetic.

“Last year we had a huge outbreak on Mount Dean Stone,” said Missoula City Conservation Lands Manager Morgan Valliant. “But the moth is a defoliator. The trees just had all their needles eaten off of them. But 90 percent came back with no problem. Usually they’ll push out new needles and they’ll be fine.”

However, the stands on Mount Jumbo have some significant differences. They tend to grow on much steeper slopes. And they are much younger, reflecting the legacy of Salish Indians who burned the hillside regularly to improve its grass production.

That translates to a modern-day challenge for city forest management. Those slopes provide cover for an elk herd that sleeps there much of the winter and grazes on the adjacent grassy openings.