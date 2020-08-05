Not dead yet: Moth outbreak hurts Jumbo trees

New swaths of reddish-gray evergreens on Mount Jumbo indicate a new pest on the move in local forests.
An outbreak of tussock moths have been eating the needles off of fir trees on Mount Jumbo and other hillsides surrounding Missoula. Although the damage looks like the red-and-dead appearance of mountain pine bark beetle infestations, the bugs and results are different. Bark beetles killed their lodgepole and Ponderosa pine target trees, while the moths’ damage tends to be more cosmetic.
“Last year we had a huge outbreak on Mount Dean Stone,” said Missoula City Conservation Lands Manager Morgan Valliant. “But the moth is a defoliator. The trees just had all their needles eaten off of them. But 90 percent came back with no problem. Usually they’ll push out new needles and they’ll be fine.”
However, the stands on Mount Jumbo have some significant differences. They tend to grow on much steeper slopes. And they are much younger, reflecting the legacy of Salish Indians who burned the hillside regularly to improve its grass production.
That translates to a modern-day challenge for city forest management. Those slopes provide cover for an elk herd that sleeps there much of the winter and grazes on the adjacent grassy openings.
“We’re considering fuel breaks up there,” Valliant said. “But to significantly reduce fire danger, we’d need such aggressive thinning they would be unsuitable as winter cover for elk. A hundred years ago, when those forests weren’t there, the elk had lots of other areas to choose from. Now it’s a balancing act.”
Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation foresters have reported tussock moth outbreaks around the western part of the state, including Kalispell and along Flathead Lake. The moths tend to progress in a three-year cycle, doing the most damage just as the victim trees develop a virus that knocks back the caterpillar form of the moth.
Landowners with moth outbreaks can consider thinning their stands to reduce completion for light and water, according to DNRC spokeswoman Paige Cohn. However, spraying herbicides isn’t recommended unless the caterpillar presence is intolerable. Hairs on the tussock moth caterpillars can cause a respiratory reaction in people called tuccockosis, as well as a skin irritation. Cohn advised avoiding handling the caterpillars and wearing long sleeves and pants when working in places with severe outbreaks.
To complicate matters, another bug called the western spruce bud worm may be active in the same areas. Spruce bud worms attack both spruce and fir species, but their caterpillars are hairless with cream-colored spots on their backs, compared to the distinguishing tufts of hair on the tussock moths caterpillars.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.