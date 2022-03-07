Not done yet: NWS warns of wind chill for Tuesday

Dangerously cold winds forecast for Monday night through Wednesday across western Montana remind that winter isn’t done yet.

A new arctic front pushed temperatures down toward single digits Monday morning in parts of central Montana, with cold air expected to spill over the Continental Divide westward in coming days. That should bring snow down to the valley floors and keep temperatures in the low 20s from Polson to Butte.

Wind-chill effects could make that feel like -30 Tuesday in some parts of western Montana, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s going to be a rude awakening after the warm temperatures we’ve had lately,” NWS meteorologist Jennifer Kitsmiller said Monday. “It means a return to winter-like driving for the Tuesday commute. The wind could be blowing snow around.”

The deepest wind chill should be close to the Continental Divide from Glacier Park south to Ovando, Deer Lodge and Butte, where gusts could hit 30 or 40 mph. Lower valleys like Missoula and the Bitterroot could still experience -10 effects Tuesday night and Wednesday.

That means risks for newborn livestock in the fields and motorists on the roads after a beautiful weekend got hopes of spring up. Parts of the central United States saw record high temperatures Saturday and Sunday, only to have March reassert itself on Monday with the new weather system.

Weather models predict the cold air and snowfall will move south from the Glacier National Park and Flathead County area through Monday and reach the Interstate 90 Corridor by Tuesday morning. However, the front doesn’t appear to pack much moisture, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible.

February was disappointing moisture-wise, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. A stubborn high-pressure ridge blocked much of the region’s usual West Coast precipitation, resulting in just 50% to 80% of the typical accumulation for the month.

“January precipitation was below normal for most of Montana, and February was worse in many river basins,” NRCS hydrologist Eric Larson said in an email. “Last year much of the seasonal snowpack was recovered during February and we all hoped for the same this year. Unfortunately, the snowpack was overall in better shape on March 1 last year than it is now.”

The one exception was parts of northwest Montana along the Continental Divide, which received more than 5 inches of precipitation during the last several days of February. The Kootenai and St. Mary watersheds came out slightly above average for snowpack, but the Smith-Judith-Mussellshell river system may not clear 77%.

Conditions should bounce back with warmer air after the front pushes through late Thursday. March temperatures typically rise over the weeks, Kitsmiller said. Monday’s average Missoula high is 45, although the valley struggled to get within 10 degrees of that. By Sunday, the average temperature for March 13 should be 47.

