Those wishing to make their voices heard at the federal level regarding the missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis will have the opportunity to do so next month.

The Not Invisible Act Commission is set to convene in Billings on July 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for panel discussions and public hearings. The hearings are closed to the press for privacy reasons.

At the event, which will occur at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center (1223 Mullowney Lane), attendees will have the chance to offer testimony and engage in conversations about potential solutions.

While Native Americans account for 6.7% of Montana’s population, they comprise, on average, 26% of the state’s active missing persons cases.

The Not Invisible Act, passed in 2020, aims to increase intergovernmental coordination to combat the crisis by establishing the commission composed of tribal leaders, law enforcement, federal partners, service providers and family members of victims and survivors.

A Government Accountability Office report in 2021 found that the Interior Department initially failed to appoint members to the commission by the deadline outlined in the Not Invisible Act, but since then, the commission has been announced.

There are at least two members from Montana on the commission: Grace Bulltail, whose 18-year-old niece Kaysera Stops Pretty Places was found dead in Hardin in 2019, and Annita Lucchesi, founder of Sovereign Bodies Institute.

To register for the event, visit cvent.me/8zoMQE. The deadline to submit written recommendations to the commission is Aug. 10 at NIAC@ios.doi.gov.