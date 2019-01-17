A new part of Missoula will become accustomed to the aroma of fresh-barbecued meats from Notorious P.I.G.
The local barbecue joint will soon have a second location at 3621 U.S. 93 on the corner of Brooks and Reserve streets, according to owner Burke Holmes. That will be in addition to its original home at 247 W Front St. downtown.
“We’ve been really, really fortunate on Front Street, (but) the one thing we hear constantly is that it’s not very convenient for locals to go downtown,” Holmes said. “Missoula’s the community we serve and we want to serve them.”
The new space — in a remodeled Jiffy Lube — is about twice the size as the downtown restaurant, Holmes said, and will have plenty of parking.
“It’ll be a different experience, it’ll be a different atmosphere,” he said.
The larger space and second kitchen brings an opportunity to test out new sauces or specials that have been “kept under wraps for a while,” but Holmes said that will come down the line.
“The menu’s gonna be damn near the same.”
The original Notorious P.I.G. opened in April 2015, and soon became a local favorite for authentic St. Louis-style barbecue.
The restaurant has won multiple local awards and has been featured by national food writers and personalities like Food Network host Hannah Hart on her show “I Hart Food.”
“With a ridiculously friendly staff and the best rack of ribs in the county, it’s no wonder the Notorious P.I.G. takes this category for the third year in a row,” said the Independent’s 2017 write-up. “Be glad that everything, including the sides, make for excellent leftovers.”
Notorious P.I.G. is best known for its meat, barbecued fresh daily starting at 4 a.m. The food is served simply, with a variety of homemade sauces and sides.
The burnt brisket ends are probably most customers’ favorite menu item, since “they sell out most quickly,” but Holmes chose the ribs as his personal favorite.
Holmes said he’s wanted to open a second restaurant for a few years and started looking in earnest over the last 12 months or so. He traveled the state, visiting Helena, Bozeman and Livingston to scout real estate.
“The original goal was to expand and test some other marketplaces, to give me an excuse to go fishing and hunting in other parts of the state,” Holmes said with a laugh. “The more I drove around and looked at other real estate, I realized Missoula’s our home.”
Finding a building was the trickiest part of the equation, Holmes said. He had the food, staff and ideas, but needed a good building. The owners of the former Jiffy Lube oil-change shop were responsive and helpful when he called them up.
“Hey, maybe we can make this into a food establishment,” he thought, and got to work.
He hopes to open by Valentine’s Day, but doesn't have a firm date yet.
“We’re doing everything we can to flip that 'open' sign,” Holmes said. “That side of town is under-served, for the most part.
“Hopefully, they might choose us once in a while.”