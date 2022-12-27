Nourishing Cultures: Missoula kombucha business taking off

Heath Carey's great-grandmother ran a restaurant in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania and served some of the last Civil War veterans. It's a story that's always inspired him and keeps him going to this day, and he's especially passionate about maintaining traditions passed down from earlier generations.

"Food and culture runs deep in my blood," he explained.

Carey was the first commercially-licensed producer and retailer of kombucha in Montana back in 2013, and his business, Nourishing Cultures, has expanded every year. Nourishing Cultures products can now be found in restaurants and on grocery store and gas station shelves across western Montana.

Kombucha, a fermented drink made with tea, sugar, bacteria and sometimes yeast, has been brewed by humans for millennia. It's full of probiotics, which are healthy bacteria sought-after in many food products in recent years.

"Kombucha is a great, healthy soda alternative," Carey explained. "Especially for people who are looking to switch from soda, it's a great way to cut down on sugar. It's still a little sweet and has a pop and fizz and has that famous tang on the back end."

His kombucha doesn't use yeast and is non-alcoholic, although he said he'd be open to allowing someone who produces liquor to use his canning machine to create an alcohol-infused kombucha product.

From inside his warehouse in an industrial district in Missoula, Carey and his staff use the high-tech machine to pump out roughly 7,000 cans of the drink every month. His recipes incorporate things like marigold flowers and organic lime juice.

With flavors like spicy pineapple, lemongrass chili, ginger lime, peach, chai and grapefruit, Carey keeps customers coming back with variety. He recently shifted from selling 32-ounce cans to 12-ounce cans and says he's gaining more accounts every week. Local artist Parker Beckley created vibrant, unique designs for the labels with colors that pop out from other products on a beverage shelf.

Carey said he never set out to be a kombucha purveyor.

He came to Missoula to get a master's degree in science and piloted the project to use wastewater to grow poplar trees near Mullan Road. He also started the Freedom Gardens, an agricultural education project in Frenchtown. But it was his homemade kombucha recipes that really kick-started his career.

"I got a lot of really good positive feedback and it kind of happened like a natural development," he explained, referring to the growth of his business. "We thought, well, let's give this a shot and started off with kegs."

Carey met his partner Alaina Dunne at the farmers market, where he was selling kombucha and she was slinging mixed alcoholic drinks for the Badlander. Now, she's an integral part of the business and helps keep things running smoothly.

"He got a lot of new customers at the farmers market, and a lot of those same people have been coming back for nine years," Dunne explained. "People realize that kombucha is good for the immune system, for the gut and for the psyche."

Carey utilized federal COVID relief funds to help keep the business afloat during the pandemic and to purchase a new canning machine.

"Even in a bad economy we're still pulling in new accounts because the product really speaks for itself," he said. "We're definitely in a state of growth."

They use Lake Missoula Tea Company tea and products from Montana Tea and Spice in Missoula to start his recipes. He also sources as many flavor products as he can from Montana. For example, they use aronia berries from a Columbia Falls farmer and strawberries from a Missoula-area grower.

"All our juices and sugars are organic," Carey explained. "We would be 100% organic if the teas available in Missoula were organic. All the business decisions I make, I keep the environment in mind."

His science background helps him get exactly the right recipe he's looking for from every batch.

"It's about creating environments in vessels," he said. "It takes a precise environment to get precise outcomes."

Carey can talk for a long time about the health benefits of having more probiotics in the digestive system. That's really what drives his sales pitch to new customers and why he believes he's been successful.

"Kombucha tastes great and has health benefits," he said. "So to me, selling a product like that is very fulfilling as a business owner and a community member."