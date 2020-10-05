Nov. 22, 1963: Assassination of President Kennedy

Nov. 22, 1963

Mrs. Elms had just begun reading to her second graders at Bonner School after lunch when the classroom door cracked open.

If Mr. Musburger said anything to her as he leaned in the doorway, it was too quiet for our 7-year-old ears to hear. He might have just nodded and turned away.

When our teacher turned back to us, she must have said something along the lines of: “Boys and girls, I’m sorry to have to tell you, but President Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas, this morning. He has just died.”

We must’ve known who President Kennedy was. That day was the first time I heard the word “assassination,” a word that popped up too often in the 1960s.

It seemed like a sad, bad thing, and I remember thinking Mrs. Elms’ eyes were red behind her glasses. Do teachers cry?

I also remember afternoon recess because of one fourth-grade boy. He ran across the blacktop, head back, shouting at the top of his lungs: “Yippee! President Kennedy is dead!”

It was confusing. How could anyone be happy about something like that? As the school years went on, it turned out the kid was the first to fit my notion of “bully.”