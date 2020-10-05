Nov. 22, 1963: Assassination of President Kennedy

Nov. 22, 1963
Mrs. Elms had just begun reading to her second graders at Bonner School after lunch when the classroom door cracked open.
If Mr. Musburger said anything to her as he leaned in the doorway, it was too quiet for our 7-year-old ears to hear. He might have just nodded and turned away.
When our teacher turned back to us, she must have said something along the lines of: “Boys and girls, I’m sorry to have to tell you, but President Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas, this morning. He has just died.”
We must’ve known who President Kennedy was. That day was the first time I heard the word “assassination,” a word that popped up too often in the 1960s.
It seemed like a sad, bad thing, and I remember thinking Mrs. Elms’ eyes were red behind her glasses. Do teachers cry?
I also remember afternoon recess because of one fourth-grade boy. He ran across the blacktop, head back, shouting at the top of his lungs: “Yippee! President Kennedy is dead!”
It was confusing. How could anyone be happy about something like that? As the school years went on, it turned out the kid was the first to fit my notion of “bully.”
I was raised Catholic, and at home that night the death of JFK, America’s first Catholic president, cast a gloomy mood. Walter Cronkite’s report on the 7:30 news on KMSO-TV only served to deepen the family funk.
All these years later I read in the Missoulian of Nov. 23 how others in Missoula reacted that black Friday. It strikes me that the unnamed reporter or reporters were especially tuned in to what we kids were thinking.
Support Local Journalism
“A first grader heard the news in his classroom and looked up to a picture of the President on the wall. ‘And there he is!’ the child said, and burst into tears.”
“On the way back from lunch I could hardly keep from crying,” a first-grader told his teacher.
“He was a great man. If they had his funeral in Missoula I would go,” another one said.
An eighth-grade girl exclaimed between sobs: “Oh, the whole world will suffer for this!”
When students at Missoula County High’s South Avenue building (now Sentinel High) heard the president had been shot, “We thought it must be some horrible, morbid joke that the student radio station was playing,” one said.
When a second announcement confirmed Kennedy’s death, “all the girls started crying and kept crying,” she said. “A lot of us just sat on the floor in the halls and cried. Some of the boys cried, too, and all afternoon the classes and the whole building were quiet.”
The news came to students at what was then Montana State University in Missoula during the noon meal at the Lodge.
“After the announcement the National Anthem was played over the loudspeaker system and the hundreds of students rose from their tables to stand in silent tribute. Men and women alike wept openly.”
Missoula schools didn’t close that afternoon — “it would serve no national purpose,” District I superintendent Karl Bell said, adding that by students gathering around television sets and radios it would make “a more indelible impression.”
But it was left to another frightened first-grader to sum up the emotion of the town and the nation, aside from that of a fourth-grade bully and others of his ilk.
“They killed our President,” cried the boy a year younger than I was. “Now what will we do?”
Read vignettes from this special section here and online at Missoulian.com: https://missoulian.com/special-section/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.