A 93-year-old Missoula man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash on North Reserve Street on the last day of November.
Missoula County Sheriff and coroner T.J. McDermott identified the victim as Dorrance Tucker, whose death Tuesday raised Montana’s 2019 highway fatality toll to 182. That equaled the year-end count in 2018, which was the lowest since 1989, when 181 people died on state roads.
Two vehicles were involved in the Saturday, Nov. 30, crash at the intersection of Reserve and Schramm Road, according to a Montana Highway Patrol report.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tucker was alone in a Chevy Cruze, a compact car, southbound on Reserve Street when he attempted a left-hand turn into a McDonald’s parking lot and failed to yield to a northbound Subaru Legacy. A 21-year-old Helena woman, the driver of the Legacy, and her 23-year-old male passenger from St. Ignatius were uninjured in the collision.
Tucker was transported to St. Patrick Hospital.
“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this holiday season,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
The MHP report said all three people involved were wearing seat belts. Alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected. Road conditions were snowy and slushy.
The fatality was the 24th of the year in the Missoula District, one more than the year-end total in 2018. Missoula is tied for fourth with Butte among the state's eight districts in highway deaths in 2019, according to the Montana Highway Patrol's weekly update. The Billings District leads with 38, followed by Kalispell with 31 and Glendive with 25.