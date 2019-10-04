It was with restrained fury that C.H. McLeod wrote to the governor of Montana on Nov. 21, 1918.
Stan Cohen has the letter.
Armistice Day was 10 days past, and McLeod, president and manager of the Missoula Mercantile, was steamed because the state hadn’t provided more underwear and socks to soldiers-in-training at Fort Missoula. By then the Spanish influenza had claimed the lives of more than a dozen solders and a handful of nurses.
The Merc had furnished $68 worth of underclothing to the cause, and “if the state or nation cannot see their way clear to pay this amount, I will gladly do so myself,” McLeod wrote to Gov. Sam Stewart.
“I really think that if these young men who were stationed at Fort Missoula had been better clothed, not so many of them would have died.”
The powerful boss of the powerful mercantlie network closed with a statement reflecting the fear and suspicion of the time.
“I do not know whether this letter will get me in jail or not,” he said, “but if it does, I am ready to go.”
“You’re not going to find this letter any place else, I don’t think,” Cohen said the other day.
The longtime publisher gives the letter full-page play in his newest Missoula history book, “A Journey Through Missoula History.”
A collector of not only historic photos but vast amounts of other memorabilia, Cohen published “Journey” in August through his Pictorial Histories Publishing Co. It’s the 74th history book he’s either authored or co-authored since he began in 1976. A dozen of them have to do with either Missoula in general or specific local topics such as the University of Montana, Missoula County High School and Snow Bowl Ski Area.
Cohen’s subjects and interests range much farther, from Pearl Harbor and World War II picture books in Alaska to the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s to his current project, a pictorial history on Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate during the Civil War.
“Politically incorrect maybe, but still a very famous American,” he noted.
A city needs its historian, someone who doggedly seeks out and makes public the stories and pictures important to its past. Cohen started collecting relics and artifacts of Missoula and Missoula County almost 40 years ago.
What sets his new 212-page softcover apart?
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s strictly (items) from my own collection, and they’re all memorabilia, postcards, letterheads, ribbons,” Cohen said. “Some of them I used in other books but most of this has never been seen before, other than I’ve shown it to people who’ve come over to the house.”
And so, on Page 6 you’ll find a set of liquor licenses from 1866 signed by David Pattee, of Pattee Canyon and Pattee Street fame.
For Missoula, “that’s like Day 1 almost,” Cohen said.
Deeper in the book are two pages worth of program from a banquet in the Florence Hotel. It honored former president Theodore Roosevelt when he came to town on April 11, 1911. The menu started with martinis and ended with cigars.
“To me this is worth a million dollars for Missoula history,” said Cohen. “To somebody in Kalamazoo it isn’t worth a nickel.”
There are plenty of old postcards. They are of Missoula streets and motels; the 1908 flood, famous fires and the like. But the stars of this book are the memorabilia like the road poll tax receipts from 1930, and a wanted poster from 1905 for John Hogg for fraud (“This man claims to be a mining expert. Generally found around saloons drinking,” wrote Missoula chief of police R.W. Angevine.)
On one page he’s placed pictures of three envelopes sent by Italian detainees at Fort Missoula in 1943. Cohen doesn’t own their contents, but one is addressed from Capt. P.S. Saglietto to the “Legation of Switzerland, Department of Italian Interests, 1601 Fuller Street, Washington, D.C."
Saglietto was an Italian national in charge of all the others interned at Fort Missoula during World War II. After the war he negotiated the sale of hundreds of American surplus ships to Italy to reestablish that country’s merchant marine.
Each picture or piece of memorabilia serves as a jumping-off point to further stories, research or at least wonderment. A letter and telegram, both dated April 6, 1917, are addressed to Missoula-born Rep. Jeannette Rankin thanking her for her courageous vote the previous day against U.S. entrance into world war.
Cohen’s selections pay tribute to the Avalon Roller Rink on South Higgins, the state ASA softball tournament in 1949 at three Missoula parks, Missoula Timberjacks baseball in 1956 and the U.S. National Alpine ski championships at Snow Bowl in 1967.
In all he placed more than 400 rare images of Missoula’s past in “A Journey Through Missoula History.” The one thing missing is an index to help more easily find subjects of interest.
Cohen hasn’t stopped collecting. Since the book came out in August he has purchased two photos off eBay for $80 each. One is of the tent city of the Civilian Military Training Corps at Fort Missoula in 1926. The other shows elephants of the Ringling Brothers circus parading down North Higgins circa 1915.
“I’ve got a lot of stuff that I didn’t use, so if it sells pretty well by Christmas I might do a Volume 2 for spring or for next Christmas,” Cohen said. “That’s my thought, anyway, because this is a lot of fun to do.”