Friday was a move-in day for several new residents at Westside Place, an affordable housing complex in Missoula's Westside neighborhood. It's part of the 130-unit Trinity project, a collaboration between Homeword, the Missoula Housing Authority, the city, the county, BlueLine Development and other partners.

One of the first residents is a woman who moved into the complex with her child after transitioning out of the YWCA Missoula's Pathways program for survivors of domestic abuse. She asked that her name not be used for safety reasons, but tears of joy flowed down her cheeks on Friday as she described how her life has changed now that she's got stable, affordable housing.

"It's really amazing, this kind of thing," she said. "It opens the doors for so many more things."

The homes are income-restricted and the rents are much lower than market rate in Missoula, where housing prices have skyrocketed in the last decade, far beyond wages.

Not all the units are quite ready for move-in yet, but the opening of the project is a transformative moment for Missoula, a city struggling with an acute affordable housing crisis and a rise of unsheltered people living outdoors.

"We can't emphasize enough that Trinity will make an enormous impact in the effort to address homelessness," said Andrea Davis, the executive director of Homeword. "Because 30 apartments will be permanent, supportive homes, and that is full wraparound services to help folks that have been living on the streets for years to maintain stability. And it is the number one solution around the country to provide true stability for people."

But, she said, 30 permanent, supportive housing units is not enough to address the unsheltered crisis in the community.

"We know that it takes a lot of resources to do that," she added. "So that's ultimately the question for our entire community. How are we going to do that on a grander scale?"

"We are in such need across the wide range of housing in Missoula," explained Sam Oliver, the executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority. "For us, this is a monumental undertaking."

Along with the 200-unit Villagio affordable housing complex on the Northside, the two projects represent about $150 million worth of construction that was done largely during the pandemic.

Oliver said there is a waiting list of a thousand people to get into Trinity and all the units are going to be leased up as soon as they're ready.

"These are teachers, policemen, first responders, people in that middle-income bracket who've seen rents far outpace the increase in wages," he said.

He said the Villagio and Trinity are crucial for the community, but he agreed with Davis that there's more work to be done to get enough housing that people can afford to live here.

Looking forward

Unquestionably, a broad range of affordable housing options have been built in Missoula, but, like Davis and Oliver, city and county leaders say more resources need to be dedicated to housing unsheltered community members and other services.

At a press conference in April to discuss the rise in urban camping and the city's response, Mayor Jordan Hess said the city currently doesn't have enough money to fund all the services that are necessary to alleviate homelessness.

"What I can say is that we have a structural funding problem in the city of Missoula," he said. "This is a structural revenue issue, where our property taxes are capped at the state level at one half the rate of inflation."

There are simply things that won't get funded, he said, and that will "have an impact on our community that people will see, and it will have an impact in the community that is outside the values of our community as well."

When asked if there have been discussions about the prospects of putting an affordable housing bond on the ballot at some point in the future, Hess said it's a possibility.

"I think that some sort of voter-approved solution is going to be necessary at this point," he said.

He noted that a proposed Crisis Services Levy, which was voted down last November, was favored by a majority of city residents, even though the measure failed in the county overall.

"And so I think it remains a priority of city of Missoula residents," Hess said. "What we will do is, we’ll work within the constraints that we have on the short term. And like I said, in the medium- and long-term, we need solutions at all levels of government. We need funding from the state, we need funding and assistance from the federal government and will likely need some funding at the local level."

Hess said he believes the city needs to fund more than just crisis services.

"It is first responders, it is housing, it is our affordable housing trust fund," he said. "It’s mental health and addiction services. It is a suite of issues that need to be addressed that there currently is a funding gap for."

The city's general fund can't pay for everything he'd like to see funded.

"Unfortunately, our general fund is where our constraint is with regard to the inflationary gap, and that’s where the bulk of services are funded," Hess said. "From police and fire and these first responder services are funded from that general fund source. So it’s going to frankly take some reform at the state level on the revenue side and it's going to take some creativity at the local level."

County commissioner Josh Slotnick said city and county officials are discussing the issue almost daily.

"What we're doing right now is we have staff from the city and the county and the nonprofit community meeting regularly and frequently to figure out how we come up with a place for people to be," he said. "And the reasoning on that as a solution is twofold. One is that folks living outdoors is not a way to move lives forward. And when people are living outdoors it causes environmental damage and a version of social unrest that nobody likes."

A 2018 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit means that cities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances if they do not have enough homeless shelter beds available for their homeless population.

And Missoula does not have enough shelter beds. Jill Bonny, the executive director of the Poverello Center homeless shelter, said that the building was meant to sleep 100 people a night when it was built in 2014. They are currently serving up to 120 people a night using mats in common areas like the dining room.

Missoula is seeing an uptick in the number of people sleeping unsheltered outdoors in public places like riverbanks, under bridges and in parks.

Slotnick said that the community needs to find a way to increase capacity for all unsheltered people.

"We're scrambling, working together to come up with money for a place for people to be," Slotnick said. "Then we could do enforcement."

He said he often hears from constituents asking, "Why isn't there someplace for people to go?"

Some are scared, he said, and others want to know why it's happening.

"It's a vexing issue," Slotnick said. "People want the problem solved. But they don't want to spend any money on it."

If an affordable housing bond is put on the ballot at some point in the future, Slotnick said it may have to be put only to city voters.

"The city is probably going to have to play a lead role, and we at the county can figure out how we can help," he said.

Missoula is certainly not the only place grappling with a rise in unsheltered people.

"It's all over national news," Slotnick said. "Public officials in larger places are raising spectacular sums of money. If we can learn from that and get out ahead of this, maybe it won't be nearly as expensive."

Daniel Carlino, a Missoula City Council member, said funding more services to help unsheltered people will save taxpayer money in the long run.

"We're paying for homelessness one way or the other," he said. "Our code compliance staff get hundreds of calls a day. Parks and recreation staff, city police, fire and the mobile support team staff are having to use an extreme amount of resources to keep up with 911 calls. All of these things cost money. A cheaper and more humane option would be to fund more shelter beds."

Jill Bonny, the executive director of the Poverello Center, said at the April press conference that homelessness is not just a problem that affects individuals.

"It affects entire communities," she explained. "It impacts public safety, public health and the overall well-being of our city. When individuals are forced to sleep on the streets, they become more vulnerable, and they’re also less likely to be able to access health care, job training and other resources that can help them get back on their feet."

The issue of homelessness is not a problem that can be solved by one organization or government agency alone, she added.

"We need to collaborate and work collectively to make a difference," she said. "We need things like better access to mental health care and substance use treatment. We need affordable housing and a variety of options, because no one type of housing works for everyone. And we need additional shelter year-round in Missoula. We need to have options for people in the winter and the rest of the seasons. I’m hopeful we can collectively work together to come up with solutions for these needs."