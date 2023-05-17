PORTLAND — Pedro Sanchez had been living homeless for 30 years when he got connected with a nonprofit called Cultivate Initiatives in Portland, Oregon. The organization has a “beautification team” composed of homeless individuals who are working toward permanent housing and formerly homeless people.

The team goes around town picking up trash and supplying garbage bags at homeless encampments. Sanchez was living in a church when he saw a sign about the team looking for new members.

“What it said was ‘help clean up Portland’ and man I said yes,” Sanchez explained, taking a break from filling a huge trailer full of litter. “Because everybody’s talking so bad about this town and I’m tired of it. They gave me the initiative to just go and do something. And at the end of the day, or at the end of every little project we do, I mean, that’s so gratifying. It’s kinda like we’re taking Portland back."

In May of 2020, voters in the greater Portland area approved a new regional supportive housing services fund that’s paid for by a 10-year, 1% marginal personal income tax on taxable income above $125,000 for individuals and $200,000 for those filing jointly. It’s also funded by a 1% business income tax on net income for businesses with gross receipts above $5 million.

“It raised $240 million the first year to try and address homelessness in greater Portland,” said Nick Christensen, the media relations lead with Portland Metro. “The main focus is trying to get people off the streets into what we call supportive housing. Not just a home, but also services that go with it, whether that’s job training or benefits you’re legally entitled to, access to mental health care, addiction treatment, all the services that are required for people to stay housed.”

In the first year, he said, the fund helped get 2,100 people off the streets.

“We also did a real big push to prevent homelessness by doing a local version of Section 8, which pays the difference between what rent is and what people can pay,” he said.

The supportive services fund has also been paired with two other huge affordable housing bonds passed by Portland voters: A 2016 bond that will raise $258.4 million to build roughly 1,300 low-income apartments and a 2018 Portland Metro bond that will raise $652.8 million to create homes for approximately 12,000 people. (Editor's note: Look for more information on those two measures in future editions of the Missoulian).

Christensen said voters in Portland chose to take on the tax burden because the homelessness issue was a community-wide crisis.

“It takes trust and time to get those relationships built and get people into housing,” he said. “Collectively, it’s close to $3 billion Portland Metro is planning on spending this decade to address housing, because you don’t have a choice. The market isn’t solving this. You can’t just let people sit on the streets."

Part of the solution

The supportive services fund pays the wages of the beautification team, and Cultivate Initiatives has been able to hire dozens of people of all backgrounds as “interns” who go and clean up the city’s streets.

“So our beautification team, they’ll go through sidewalks, alleyways and then camps and clean up and provide garbage bags,” explained Caleb Coder, the executive director of Cultivate Initiatives. “And also just relationships.”

When the beautification team cleans a camp, that makes the camp less likely to get “swept” by authorities for unsanitary conditions or other reasons.

“So something we’ve seen is sweeping people, sweeping camps is just a vicious cycle of people not being able to move toward that next step,” Coder said. “They’re constantly being moved from one place to the next. And so a large thing that we see is just complaints of garbage or how it looks, and so we really work with our houseless neighbors to know, nope, no houseless neighbor likes a dirty junky place to live. So to be able to provide garbage bags and just help them keep their space clean, maybe that means they won’t get swept that week.”

The program is inspirational to people who’d like to be a part of the solution as well.

“And also, our interns are out there and they’re a part of cleaning up this camp and the neighbors are there,” Coder explained. “And they ask, ‘What are you doing?’ and the intern says, ‘I’m part of the intern program.’ And the next day they show up to be a part of the intern program. And so the opportunity for growth is just huge.”

For people like Sanchez, the program has been a life-changing experience.

“I got depressed because I seen what was going on, and I just wanted to find something to get involved, you know?” he explained. The program gave him a steady wage, gave him purpose in life, cleaned up his neighborhood and connected him to friends and other services. Now, he’s been in stable housing for a year, the first time in three decades he hasn’t been crashing somewhere temporary or living outdoors.

Lessons for Missoula

Portland and Missoula have very obvious differences. With a population of 641,000 in the city limits and a metro area population of around 2.2 million, Portland is vastly larger and more diverse than Missoula, which has a population of roughly 75,000. There are of course many more differences, but the two places also share some similarities, and every big city starts out as a small city.

Portland, like Missoula, is a liberal urban center surrounded by a much more conservative-voting state. Both have faced a severe shortage of affordable housing and both have experienced influxes of remote workers who are attracted to amenities.

Both also have a large number of unhoused people living in makeshift encampments in visible public areas, in blankets on sidewalks and in numerous homeless shelters.

Whether you agree with it or not, Portland has been vilified by the national right-wing media, especially after large demonstrations were held in 2020 in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd. A few recent Fox News headlines blared, “Dystopian Portland homeless community boasts makeshift cabins with chimneys, solar panels” or “Portland’s population drops amid crime, homelessness, other woes” or “Furious Portland residents say Democrat-backed bill would allow homeless camps to terrorize communities.”

But politics and hyperbole aside, Missoula might be able to take a few lessons from a large neighbor that is decades further along in its attempts to address the homeless crisis.

Portland certainly has not solved the crisis, but Coder, with Cultivate Initiatives, said the supportive services fund in Portland has been a rousing success story. Especially, he said, because it gives people jobs that help the entire city. He acknowledges he's biased because he’s seen first-hand the transformation of people’s lives.

"The employment piece is a critical thing to help our community thrive," he said. "That's been a huge boost for this group of people to do what we're doing."

The funding is especially important because it helps nonprofits that are on the ground expand their existing programming.

"So, especially as a small community-based organization, that historically there's not been avenues of resources, this (funding) really allows for that," Coder explained.

The beautification team, he said, is a win-win-win because it puts people to work, cleans up the streets and puts people on a path toward long-term, stable housing where they’re not relying at all or as much on taxpayer-funded services.

He noted that the fund has helped offset the cost of rent for people getting off the streets and into housing, which has helped countless people in Portland while also paying landlords who have a mortgage. Paired with the fund’s ability to put people to work in jobs that would otherwise have no funding source, it’s been a powerful tool to alleviate the housing crisis.

Dan Booth, another Portland resident who has experienced long stretches of homelessness in his life, is a member of the beautification team.

“What I’ve made a commitment to is to give an example,” Booth said. “Because people say, ‘Oh I’m homeless, I can’t work, I don’t have an ID, I don’t have this and that.' But I did. Cultivate has helped me. And second and third chances helped me. We all need that.”

Booth now has stable housing.

“You know, most of us want to pay our own way and you know, they got me housing, they helped me out," he said.

Cultivate Initiatives runs the Menlo Park Safe Rest Village comprised of small shelter homes, and many of the people who take care of the village are also paid by the supportive services fund. To get neighborhood buy-in and acceptance, the place is spotlessly clean and a local nonprofit painted the surrounding fence with artwork.

In fact, there are many such Safe Rest Villages in Portland, and quite a few have been directly or indirectly aided through the supportive services tax.

Matthew McCarl, the community action and engagement director for Cultivate Initiatives, said they can see as many as four people per week transfer to permanent housing after living in the Safe Rest Village. The supportive services fund is crucial because it pays for so many services, he noted.

Coder said there is one important lesson he would say he's learned from Portland's experience with an income tax for supportive services. That lesson is that the people who are on the ground doing the work need to get paid a livable wage.

"None of us are getting rich doing the work that we do," he explained. "We are ready and willing to hire people that are doing critical, important work. They need a sustainable wage. The burnout is so real. So to make it really, really sustainable, that requires like literal investing in people."

If there's too much staff turnover because of low wages and too much stress, important personal connections can't be made with homeless neighbors.

"Because, I mean, it's a constant thing for us being a supportive workplace and our people give so much and we have little margin to be able to support them," he said.

Up next in this series: How Portland was able to build housing with services for Native Americans and whether there's a need for that in Missoula.