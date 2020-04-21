Nugent: A look at the local real estate market

What we do know is our market has the characteristics that leave it poised for a strong recovery when we get to the other side of this pandemic. In fact, nationwide, some economists are suggesting that it will be real estate and housing that pull the economy out of whatever recession we are facing. According to Corelogic, an industry statistical tracking service, steep price dips during a recession are more the exception than the rule. Of the five most recent recessions dating back to 1980, only two saw price drops. The first was a modest 1.9% price decrease during the 1991 recession accompanying the first Gulf War, and the second a large 19.7% price decrease during the Great Recession in 2008, which of course was directly related to housing. Because that is the most recent event in the public’s collective memory, it is easy to use recency bias to draw comparisons to our current markets, but that would not be accurate. Locally and nationwide in 2008, there were no inventory shortages and though it is hard for many to believe, there was actually more new single family construction in the marketplace at that time than there is right now. Conversely, because there is less inventory today, there is more room in the market to absorb two potential impacts of our current situation: lowering buyer demand, and, worst-case scenario, an uptick in eventual foreclosure inventory. We all hope that does not happen, but it is something we must consider when looking into the future.