Nugent voted in as Missoula land use and planning chair

Ward 4 Missoula City Councilmember Mike Nugent was unanimously selected to serve as the chair of the city’s Land Use and Planning Committee Wednesday morning.

Nugent succeeds Jordan Hess, who was appointed mayor last week by council. Hess’ appointment to the mayor post created a shakeup in the council that required the governing body to select a new vice president, Stacie Anderson, on Monday, followed by a new Land Use and Planning Chair on Wednesday.

Council also has an opening for Hess’ vacated Ward 2 seat. Applications, which can be found on the city website, are due by noon on Sept. 22.

The Land Use and Planning Chair oversees committee decisions primarily regarding subdivisions and zoning.

Nugent was the only nominee on Wednesday. Nugent’s fellow Ward 4 representative, Amber Sherrill, nominated him. 10 committee members voted in support of Nugent, with Ward 5 Representative John Contos absent.

“I think Mike is uniquely positioned to take over this committee,” Sherrill said. “He clearly understands the real estate market as well as the challenges that homeowners and developers have in bringing these different projects to fruition. I think that this will prove valuable leading Land Use and Planning in a time that we have a housing crisis and are embarking on code reform.”

Ward 6 Councilwoman Sandra Vasecka echoed Sherrill’s support for Nugent.

“I’m very happy to support Mike for this position,” Vasecka said. “Like Amber said, he is very uniquely great for this position with his background in real estate and honestly his brain wraps around Land Use and Planning issues a lot better than mine sure does.”

Ward 3 Councilmember Gwen Jones, who serves as the city council president, also spoke in favor of Nugent.

“I think Mike will be great as LUP chair,” Jones said. “He brings a land use background to this as well as his master’s in public administration and he shows up. That’s great. I really appreciate his work ethic and I think he’ll be awesome.”

There was no public comment at the Wednesday committee meeting.