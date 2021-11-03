Nugent wins in Ward 4 Missoula council race

First-time candidate Mike Nugent took in 68% of the ballots for Ward 4's Missoula City Council seat, ahead of four-time contender Alan Ault.

Nugent had 2,840 votes to Ault's 1,321 in the vote count early Wednesday morning.

"I think the community is ready to talk about housing in a way we haven't before," Nugent said. "From the conversations I had on the doors, people are worried their kids and grandkids couldn't afford to live and work in the town they grew up in. We don't want to raise kids here who have no opportunity to live here if they want to."

Nugent is a real estate broker, president of the United Way of Missoula County Board of Directors and commissioner on the Missoula Housing Authority Board.

Ault founded the local nonprofit Montana Automotive Technologies, which mentors young people interested in the auto industry. This year marked his fourth run for City Council. He has also run for the Missoula County Commission.

Ault played a separate role in the mayor’s race, when on Aug. 27 he called 911 to report a confrontation between mayoral candidate Jacob Elder and Missoula County Republican Party Chairwoman Vondene Kopetski. According to a recording of the incident reviewed by the Missoulian, Elder could be heard accusing Kopetski of stealing his campaign signs while Ault was talking to the dispatcher. No charges were filed in the incident.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.