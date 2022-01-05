Nurses accuse Community Medical Center of underpaying staff

The Montana Nurses Association is alleging Missoula's Community Medical Center failed to fully pay 257 of its nurses in December.

The association sent a letter to Community Medical Center CEO Bob Gomes on Tuesday outlining where paychecks have fallen short, saying nurses have been “severely underpaid.”

Dec. 3 was the last time nurses were properly paid, the letter says. Through a survey of its members, MNA learned some nurses have been underpaid by up to $4,500. The average underpayment is averaging $1,000 per nurse, but growing.

The letter attributes the lapse in pay to a ransomware attack on CMC’s timekeeping software vendor, the Kronos Enterprise System. Nurses have been required to keep track of their hours manually, which they have done diligently, but CMC still has not done payroll correctly.

“The situation is not only a breach of employees’ trust, it is also illegal,” the letter says.

Hourly employees are bearing the burden of the pay crisis; salaried employees have not been affected, Montana Nurses Association CEO Vicky Byrd explained. CMC has been duplicating the paychecks hourly staff received on Dec. 3, essentially not taking into account any overtime, holiday, differential or hazard pay accrued.

Other hospitals in the country, including some in Montana, have also experienced ramifications of the attack, but CMC appears to be the only hospital in the state that has not developed a plan to combat the payroll issues, the letter says.

“Tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars of employee underpayments are accruing as CMC sits idle — wages that Montana nurses working for CMC earned, but are being unlawfully deprived of,” the letter reads.

Byrd has been working as a nurse for about 33 years. In that time, she’s seen issues hospitals have experienced with Kronos, but they were hurdles able to be resolved manually, she said.

“It’s absurd. (CMC) is a big, for-profit corporation,” Byrd said. “They need to get people on the ground and get this fixed.”

While the MNA represents individuals who work as nurses, Byrd said this breakdown is affecting other hourly CMC staff, like janitorial workers and surgical technicians.

In a statement, CMC said it’s “working as diligently as possible to address the challenges we’re experiencing because of this situation.”

The hospital confirmed manual data entry was implemented “to ensure all Community Medical Center employees are paid for their regular hours worked as they serve our patients and community.”

Some employees have been overpaid and some underpaid as a result from delayed premiums and differentials, the statement said.

“Additionally, we know some employees have worked additional hours beyond their regular schedule, and we’re working with employees individually to manually address all these issues as quickly as possible. Ensuring our employees are paid accurately and timely remains our top priority. To catch employees up in the interim, we have dedicated additional resources internally to address the backlog of issues we’re experiencing because of this nationwide problem,” the statement said.

When Kronos files are made available, the hospital will perform a complete reconciliation dating back to the beginning of the cyber attack to make sure everyone is paid correctly, CMC Marketing and Community Relations Director Megan Condra said.

A CMC nurse who works in the hospital’s emergency room told the Missoulian she lost about $2,600 in December. She had amassed about 72 hours of critical, overtime and holiday pay she was shorted on. She was missing wages for the Dec. 17 and Dec. 31 pay periods.

The nurse asked to remain anonymous out of fear of workplace retaliation.

“(CMC) has been so dismissive of it, like they’re doing us a favor for just paying us our wages,” she said.

The timing of the crisis, hitting around the holidays, severely impacted her and her family, she said. She loves what she does, and the doctors and nurses she works with, but her bank account is overdrawn and some bills unpaid.

The nurses association letter demands CMC remedy the crisis by Friday or face possible legal action under Montana law, which prohibits employers failing to pay workers on time.

On Tuesday, Byrd participated in a call with CMC personnel to address the situation — CMC described the situation as a “dumpster fire,” according to the MNA letter. She was hoping for an action plan to be developed and implemented to get staff paid as quickly as possible, but nothing came to fruition.

CMC did not provide a specific date for when they expect the crisis to be resolved. MNA’s letter mentions CMC plans to wait for Kronos to come back online, which the software company estimates will be Jan. 28.

Gomes was not present on the call. Condra attributes this to his lack of availability and short notice, but said one of CMC's executives was in attendance.

The Montana Nurses Association is being represented by McConnell Law Offices, PLLC and Ralph Graybill of Graybill Law Firm, PC.

