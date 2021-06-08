Nurses back to bargaining table after three-day strike in Kalispell

Hundreds of nurses are back at the bargaining table with the corporate owners of the Kalispell Regional Medical Center after a three-day strike last week ended with no progress on the new contract they’re seeking.
The nurses’ union, SEIU Healthcare 1199Northwest, has been trying to get a new contract for roughly the past 20 months for its 665 members, according to bargaining committee member John Fitch.
“The main sticking points are base wages, premium differentials, staffing and length of contract,” explained Fitch, who is also a charge nurse.
The hospital is owned by Logan Health. The management met with the bargaining committee early on Tuesday.
Chris Leopold, a spokesman for Logan Health, said he can’t comment on the status of the negotiations. The hospital was able to maintain staffing levels during the three-day strike, which started on June 1, he added.
“There were no disruptions to patient care,” he said.
Fitch said the hospital was able to convince mid-level managers, nurses who aren’t members of the union and other people with medical experience to fill in during the strike.
There hasn’t been a decision made yet as to whether the nurses are prepared to walk off the job again to protest the lack of an agreement, Fitch said. He's also unsure of whether the nurses would agree to a longer strike.
“Management doesn't want to let us know how the strike impacted business,” he said. “There’s a strong contingent in the union who would do an open-ended strike. But we have to take into account every opinion and every financial position. It’s a big process to get 665 people to agree on the same plan."
There are varying opinions within the group, he noted.
"Some nurses would strike now and there are nurses that wouldn’t strike again," he said.
The current base wage for nurses in the union is $26.16 per hour, which doesn’t stack up to base wages they could make in tiny towns in Montana, Fitch said.
“That is below Cut Bank, Sidney and Glasgow,” he said. “Management’s proposal of $28 brings us right under Butte, as of 2018, but still well under Hamilton, Billings, Missoula and Bozeman. We are not being paid anywhere on par with the competition.”