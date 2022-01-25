Nurses: CMC underpayments continue, give Wednesday deadline to officials

Missoula nurses are still inadequately paid by Community Medical Center, a new letter from the Montana Nurses Association alleges. CMC has until Wednesday to rectify the situation, or they may be faced with a lawsuit.

Earlier this month, the nurses association penned a letter to the medical group saying more than 250 of its nurses (along with other hourly employees) experienced underpayments and delays in wages for pay periods in December. Both CMC and MNA attribute the pay issues to a ransomware attack on CMC’s timekeeping software vendor, Kronos Enterprise system.

In a new letter sent to CMC on Monday, the association says while they’re encouraged that the medical center has regained some access to Kronos, they're concerned about nurses still facing payment issues.

“CMC admits it will continue to pay nurses incorrectly for the pay period that ended January 22, 2022,” the letter reads. Supplemental checks to cover previous underpayments have also not been issued to all nurses impacted.

MNA stated in earlier letters that other medical facilities impacted by this attack were able to quickly resolve pay issues, while CMC has not.

“Many remain severely underpaid, amounts that are now in the thousands of dollars,” the letter says. “Nurses continue to suffer from inaccuracies in compensation for paid time off, contributions to insurance, contributions to retirement accounts, and in other areas.”

In a statement to the Missoulian, CMC said it’s still working to address underpayments, but didn’t provide a date on when that might happen.

“Our facility timekeepers have been permissioned back into Kronos and have begun reconciliation of time going back to the impacted pay period of December 11, 2021. Once that process is complete, any remaining underpayments as well as overpayments will be settled. Moving forward, our staff are no longer required to record time manually,” the statement said.

Nurses are now asking the medical center to retain a third-party, independent auditor to review all nurse compensation for the affected pay periods as well as going forward.

“The nurses at CMC have no confidence in the organization’s ability to account accurately for past underpayments or mis-payments. Until CMC compensates its nurses accurately going forward, and rectifies its severe underpayments looking backward, CMC remains in clear violation of Montana wage law,” the MNA letter says.

If this demand is met, the nurses will not file their legal claims, which have already been prepared. They will be filed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday if there is no agreement on an auditor.

The Montana Nurses Association is represented by McConnell Law Offices PLLC and Raph Graybill of Graybill Law Firm PC. CMC is represented by Glenn Bunting of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP out of Atlanta.

